Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,061 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Mission Workshop Promotes the Consistent Application of Intelligence-Led Policing to Enhance Crime Combat in BiH

A consistent application of intelligence-led policing (ILP) will ensure that Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is well-equipped to effectively combat serious crime. To achieve this, the OSCE Mission to BiH organized a workshop in Mostar, gathering over 40 representatives from prosecutor’s offices, law enforcement agencies, and institutions across the country. The workshop, titled “Instituting and Facilitating Regular Inter-Agency Meetings and Briefings Between Agencies and Prosecution,” concluded today.

A case study helped participants of the workshop to learn more how to address structural and procedural requirements improving inter-agency co-operation. This aims to enhance ILP relevance and ensure consistent use of criminal intelligence information as well as analyses in criminal proceedings. It also facilitates regular meetings and briefings between law enforcement agencies and the prosecution.

Đorđe Đogović, the ILP Project Manager at the OSCE Mission to BiH, said: “The integration of ILP inter-agency approach in criminal proceedings, through a case study, provides an excellent model for the development of police-prosecution co-operation. It provides invaluable insights for law enforcement and judicial decision-making, enhancing the understanding of complex criminal activities and aiding to professional confidence in pursuit for justice.”

This workshop is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH project titled 'Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes (ILP Project),” implemented with the generous support of Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and Turkiye.

You just read:

OSCE Mission Workshop Promotes the Consistent Application of Intelligence-Led Policing to Enhance Crime Combat in BiH

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more