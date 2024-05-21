OSCE Mission Workshop Promotes the Consistent Application of Intelligence-Led Policing to Enhance Crime Combat in BiH

A consistent application of intelligence-led policing (ILP) will ensure that Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is well-equipped to effectively combat serious crime. To achieve this, the OSCE Mission to BiH organized a workshop in Mostar, gathering over 40 representatives from prosecutor’s offices, law enforcement agencies, and institutions across the country. The workshop, titled “Instituting and Facilitating Regular Inter-Agency Meetings and Briefings Between Agencies and Prosecution,” concluded today.

A case study helped participants of the workshop to learn more how to address structural and procedural requirements improving inter-agency co-operation. This aims to enhance ILP relevance and ensure consistent use of criminal intelligence information as well as analyses in criminal proceedings. It also facilitates regular meetings and briefings between law enforcement agencies and the prosecution.

Đorđe Đogović, the ILP Project Manager at the OSCE Mission to BiH, said: “The integration of ILP inter-agency approach in criminal proceedings, through a case study, provides an excellent model for the development of police-prosecution co-operation. It provides invaluable insights for law enforcement and judicial decision-making, enhancing the understanding of complex criminal activities and aiding to professional confidence in pursuit for justice.”

This workshop is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH project titled 'Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes (ILP Project),” implemented with the generous support of Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and Turkiye.