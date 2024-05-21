Ceramic Tiles Market is Projected to Reach $633.5 billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 6.3%

Ceramic tiles are in great demand in home replacement and new construction.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic tile is a highly favored flooring option in the architecture and construction industry worldwide. These tiles are made from essential ingredients such as feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass. Ceramic tiles are environmentally friendly, help reduce household allergens, are easy to clean, low maintenance, economical, and resistant to scratches, moisture, and dust.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global ceramic tiles market is driven by increased urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, a rise in spending on home remodeling, and a recovery in the construction sector. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and the popularity of natural stone flooring pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, the adoption of advanced digital printing technology offers new opportunities for the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global ceramic tiles market size was valued at $343.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

The expansion of the construction industry globally fuels the ceramic tiles market. Additionally, the increasing use of ceramic tiles as alternatives to other materials like marble, paints, and glass in residential applications is expected to boost demand.

However, stringent regulations on emissions during tile production may hinder market growth. To counter this, the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing methods is anticipated to provide profitable opportunities for market players.

Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential constructions and replacement applications. The demand for moisture and dust-resistant features in both residential and commercial settings is expected to drive market growth.

Key players are also focusing on producing innovative and attractive ceramic tiles for these applications. For example, in November 2020, Crossville, Inc. introduced the Jazz Age porcelain tile series. This unique collection mimics the look of classic hardwood floors with an aged patina, inspired by the flooring seen in 1920s and 1930s nightclubs. The Jazz Age tiles are both dust and moisture resistant.

Key Segments:

By Type -

Glazed Tiles

Unglazed Tiles

By Application -

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

By Construction Type -

New Construction

Renovation and Replacement

Competitve Analysis:

Key companies profiled in the ceramic tiles market report include Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics, Lamsoa Group, Mohawk Industries, R.A.K. Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, STN Ceramica

