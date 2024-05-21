Press Releases

05/21/2024

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of Chief Justice Richard Robinson

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson that he will retire from the Connecticut Supreme Court effective September 6, 2024:

“Justice Robinson has provided dedicated public service to the people of Connecticut for four decades, including 24 years as a judge and the most recent six years as Connecticut’s chief justice, imparting our system of justice with well-respected and valued leadership that has improved our courts for the better and is leaving a legacy that benefits the people of our state. During his tenure, Justice Robinson has made improving public access to the courts a hallmark of his approach, recognizing that justice operates best when it operates for everyone. He is universally admired as a compassionate, thoughtful, and skillful jurist. I’ve appreciated having him as a partner in state government, particularly during the challenging period at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when we worked to keep the critical functions of the courts operational. I thank him for his dedication and commitment to the people of Connecticut, and I wish him nothing but the best on this well-earned retirement.”

Governor Lamont will announce the nomination of a successor to fill the position of chief justice on a later date.