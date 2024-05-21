Governor Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join for Her Summer Reading Challenge

MONTGOMERY – Today, Governor Kay Ivey invited Alabama students to join her for her Summer Reading Challenge, encouraging children to include reading in their summer activities.

“Our students worked hard in the classroom this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress made, we must keep our students’ minds sharp by encouraging them to pick up books all summer long,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, beginning May 21, 2024 and concluding July 31, 2024, is open to Alabama students. Whether receiving public, private or home school instruction, rising students in grades K through 8th for the 2024-25 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite, whether it be assigned summer reading novels or books of choice.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade they are entering and school he or she attends.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“Last year, many joined me for my inaugural Summer Reading Challenge, and I was inspired by the enthusiasm our students brought as they embarked on their reading adventures,” said Governor Ivey. “This summer, I am, once again, inviting Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge, and I look forward to hearing from each and every one of our students about their summer literary adventure.”

Parents and teachers, you can even get in on the action by showing Governor Ivey what Alabama’s young learners are reading by sharing to Instagram and tweeting the governor at @GovernorKayIvey, using the hashtags #GKIsReadingChallenge.

*Governor Ivey’s invitation letter is attached for publishing and broadcasting purposes.

###