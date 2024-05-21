The new Chief Harry Family Scholarship aims to empower Indigenous students across Canada

Edmonton, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Chief Harry Family Scholarship will support 10 Indigenous students across Canada with $50,000 over five years – a significant investment in education to help build brighter futures.

Supported by The Driving Force Group of Companies, the scholarship is inspired by and named after Chief Dale Harry (Pekultn Siyam), a hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation. His mother is none other than Elder Chésha7 (Gwen Harry), a residential school survivor who worked in education for more than 50 years. She received Quest University’s first-ever honorary degree and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for her community contributions.

The scholarship funds will be awarded to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students studying in education, social work, psychology and social sciences – areas identified as those with large funding gaps for Indigenous students.

“These days, more businesses are looking to hire Indigenous Peoples. And we need to get our people trained for these jobs. Through this scholarship, The Driving Force Group of Companies will make a genuine difference. I’m proud to be part of this one,” says Chief Harry.

This scholarship is the most recent collaboration between Chief Harry and The Driving Force Group of Companies, a network of transportation and fleet management companies that operate across Canada and the United States. Funds will be distributed by Indspire, a national registered charity that invests in the education of Indigenous Peoples for the long-term benefit of individuals, their families, their communities and Canada.

“The significant cost of tuition can be a barrier to accessing post-secondary education. We’re fortunate to be in a position to help remove this obstacle and help Indigenous students realize their dreams and full potential,” says Ayman Ammoura, President & CEO for The Driving Force Group of Companies.

“It’s an honour to help open the door to advanced education, support Indigenous students and create a path to success where they feel supported by their local community.”

This Chief Harry Family Scholarship is part of ongoing reconciliation efforts at The Driving Force Group of Companies that also include Indigenous cultural awareness training for their over 600 employees, observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and more.

The fleet management company also helps facilitate lasting change in the workforce as a proud sponsor of the Workforce Forward conferences series that is dedicated to empowering Indigenous talent.

“This commitment will result in positive outcomes for young Indigenous learners and their communities,” said Mike DeGagné, President and CEO of Indspire. “We are looking forward to working with The Driving Force Group as they continue to show their support for Indigenous education by creating meaningful opportunities like this one.”

About The Driving Force Group of Companies

The Driving Force Group of Companies is a network of transportation and fleet management companies that operates across Canada and the United States and includes Driving Force Vehicle Rental Sales and Leasing, Paramount Truck Sales, Hino Central, Eledone Management, Alata Tech and TDF Fleet. An industry leader for more than 40 years, The Driving Force Group of Companies strives to solve the world’s transportation and fleet management challenges with unmatched customer service and data-driven insight. We’re proud to be an Alberta success story. From one rented office atop a small service station, our company network now spans nearly 40 locations with over 600 employees. While our scope and size have grown since we first opened in 1978, our core values—integrity, passion, commitment and respect—and our fundamental commitment to our customers remain unchanged.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2022-23, Indspire provided more than $27.5 million through 7,522 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

