Intellijoint Surgical opens access for free use of its most differentiated product in orthopaedics

Kitchener, Ontario, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellijoint Surgical is opening access to its most differentiated product; Intellijoint VIEW, a surgical planning tool for total hip arthroplasty, incorporating the hip-spine relationship. This web-based tool allows surgeons to discover which patients are at risk for adverse spinopelvic mobility and provides them with a patient-specific plan without requiring CT imaging.

This product is now available with no fee, and no commitment to all orthopaedic surgeons, and their care teams in the US and Canada (excluding Quebec) and globally for educational purposes, to plan total hip arthroplasties incorporating the hip-spine interaction. The technology allows planning and cup placement to accommodate mobility and the risk of impingement and dislocation, which can lead to costly revision surgery and added patient recovery time.

Research and understanding of the relationship between the spine, pelvis and hip in total hip arthroplasty is relatively new and can be complex. The benefit of this technology is its ease-of-use and workflow guidance with educational tutorials and case examples, so any surgeon can easily incorporate into their practice. The plan from Intellijoint VIEW can then be delivered with Intellijoint HIP enabling technology for a seamless delivery in the OR and optimal patient outcomes.

Armen Bakirtzian, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellijoint Surgical states, “We are so proud to announce that Intellijoint VIEW will now be available to all arthroplasty surgeons in the US, Canada, and globally for educational evaluation. We often say we’re different at Intellijoint. That difference comes out in a variety of ways, from how we design our products and conduct our business to who we hire. It’s all rooted in our mission. When we created our mission statement, we agonized over every word. Of all the words in our mission statement, there is one that is at the core of our decision-making. That word is ‘Every’, as in providing EVERY orthopaedic surgeon and their care team, access to easy-to-use technology. We feel strongly about democratizing healthcare and ensuring all patients get the best possible outcome.

Co-Founder and CSO, Richard Fanson states: “This is an exciting ‘first’ for us and it hopefully means a larger positive impact for our industry and the growing population of total hip replacement recipients”. It’s rewarding for us to be able to achieve this milestone as a company and we envision continuing to build the VIEW platform with additional meaningful pre-operative insights.”

“This new direction aligns perfectly with our Vision to be an independent, global MedTech leader, providing enabling technologies for musculoskeletal health. We’re proud that Intellijoint VIEW technology provides surgeons with an independent platform for individualized, functional cup planning with the hip-spine relationship. Regardless of the implant selected, our platform accommodates that patient’s unique mobility states Andre Hladio, Co-Founder and CTO.

Intellijoint plans to continue to remove barriers and is excited about the future, delivering improved outcomes to all joint replacement patients.

Find out more about Intellijoint VIEW open access: intellijointsurgical.com/free-view/

Sign up now: http://www.intellijointfreeview.com

For global access in educational use please contact us at: freeview.help@intellijointsurgical.com

About Intellijoint Surgical

Intellijoint Surgical® develops and commercializes surgical planning & navigation solutions for total hip and knee joint replacements. It is committed to improving patients’ lives by providing every Orthopaedic Surgeon and their Care Team, access to easy-to-use technology. Intellijoint’s technology is used by top orthopaedic institutions and surgeons globally. For more information on Intellijoint Surgical visit www.intellijointsurgical.com.

