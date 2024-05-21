Celebrate Juneteenth with Gospel Voices of OC
Gospel Voices of OC Juneteenth Celebration Returns to Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts on June 8
Community and corporate support of Gospel Voices of OC continues our work at Arts & Learning Conservatory providing deserving children with arts education to foster creativity and shape their futures.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gospel Voices of OC, an artistic concert in conjunction with Juneteenth, returns for its third season to Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Saturday, June 8. Produced by Arts & Learning Conservancy’s Founder/CEO Debora Wondercheck and presented by Musco Center Presents and Chapman University’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, this year’s theme Sacred Sounds, Soulful Queens honors women who helped shaped the nation’s artistic history.
— Debora Wondercheck
The multi-generational presentation by diverse artists highlights the influence of gospel music as a source of historical impact and resiliency spanning June 19, 1865 to the present. Event proceeds will ensure that every child from the Arts & Learning Conservatory programs can experience the transformative power of the arts.
“Community and corporate support of Gospel Voices of OC will help continue our work at Arts & Learning Conservatory providing deserving children with performing arts education to foster creativity and shape their futures,” says Arts & Learning Conservatory’s Founder/CEO and event producer Debora Wondercheck.
Led by Artistic Director Lesa Terry and Musical Director/Conductor Duane Benjamin, this year’s production will feature works by African American and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, theatre, spoken word, digital media, and theatre. Special guests include renowned jazz guitarist and vocalist Felicia Collins (performs with Paul Schaffer and the CBS Orchestra on the Late Show with David Letterman) along with vocalists Angie Fischer, Meloney Collins, Deidrick Bonnor and Singers of Soul.
Dr. Reginald “Reg” Chhen Stewart, Ph.D. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Chapman University said, “Gospel Voices of OC continues to be our community’s premier showcase for the storytelling of the Black experience in the United States. Chapman University is the host and a proud sponsor of the event and we encourage all to come and engage, learn and celebrate.”
Gospel Voices of OC takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and is appropriate for audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit https://muscocenter.org/ or for underwriting opportunities, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org or call (714) 728-7100.
About Gospel Voices of OC/Arts & Learning Conservatory
Gospel Voices of OC is a staged event with diverse performers held annually in conjunction with Juneteenth. It was created and produced by Debora Wondercheck in 2022 and is co-presented by Chapman University’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Arts & Learning Conservatory. Wondercheck is the Founder and CEO of Arts & Learning Conservatory which works with Orange County school districts in providing over 600 annual scholarships to students in need while offering no-cost musical theatre, band and string classes.
The Costa Mesa-based nonprofit organization provides youth with access to quality arts programs based on the values of accessibility, acceptance, confidence, and creativity. Gospel Voices of OC is the organization’s largest and most rewarding production due to its strong message and impact. For more information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org.
About Musco Center for the Arts
Since it opened on March 19, 2016, Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University has been hailed as “an ideal opera house, potentially the best in the West and maybe even something more” by the Los Angeles Times.
Designed by renowned architects Pfeiffer Partners, with acoustics by world-renowned Yasuhisa Toyota of Nagata Acoustics, Musco Center boasts an intimate seating chamber with 1,044 seats on three levels and a full-scale stagehouse capable of grand spectacle or lush symphonic sound with its unique orchestral shell in place. Musco Center serves as a dynamic focal point for campus life and the broader community, giving notice that world-class arts education and artistic achievement have found a new home in Southern California. For more information about Musco Center, visit www.muscocenter.org.
