Robotics Market Expected to Reach $149.9 Billion by 2030 | An Extensive PDF Guide

The global robotics market has witnessed significant growth, owing to benefits associated with robotics, growth in automation, and dependency on technology.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Europe led the global robotics market in revenue, capturing approximately 44.4% of the market share. The market encompasses robots used in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, retail, and electronics for tasks like disinfection, shelf scanning, RFID scanning, delivery, security and inspection, and advertising.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation for commercial purposes. For instance, the demand for disinfection robots surged following the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, due to their high efficiency and low operating costs, security and inspection, as well as delivery robots, are becoming increasingly popular in the commercial sector. These factors are fueling the global expansion of the robotics market.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13537

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global robotics market.

In terms of application, the security and inspection segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By end-user, the retail segment led the revenue generation in 2020.

Regionally, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the global robotics market throughout the study period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global robotics market trends and emerging opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted logistics and manufacturing activities worldwide, disrupting supply chains and hindering market growth. However, the demand for technologies like disinfection robots increased significantly in recent years. As industries gradually resume regular operations, robotics companies are expected to return to full-scale capacities by mid-2022, aiding market recovery.

Moreover, the continuous rise in demand for robotics is driving research and development efforts to create new technologies and more efficient robots. Numerous robotic exhibitions are being held, where developers and innovators seek funding from market leaders and investors for R&D, further boosting market growth.

Request For Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13537

Segmentation Based On:

The global robotics market is segmented by application, end user, and region. Application segments include disinfection, shelf scanning, RFID scanning, delivery, security and inspection, and advertising. The security and inspection segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. End user segments include automotive, retail, healthcare, electronics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global robotics market analysis covers North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

In 2020, Europe was the largest market contributor and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Additionally, LAMEA is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period.

Enquire Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13537

Top Players:

Blue Ocean Robotics

Brain Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

RoboAds

Siemens

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

SMP Robotics

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.