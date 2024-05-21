Family Celebrates Dr. Christopher Bates’s Doctoral Achievement and Impactful Career
The family of Dr. Christopher Bates takes immense pride in celebrating his remarkable achievement of earning a doctoral degree from Northeastern University at the age of 68.
This latest accomplishment underscores Dr. Bates’s commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth.
Despite his distinguished 30-year career on Wall Street and numerous years as an influential educator, Dr. Bates pursued this doctoral endeavor while serving as the full-time Assistant Dean at the LIU School of Business, a testament to his remarkable determination and tireless work ethic.
“My father-in-law’s journey is an inspiration to us all,” said Nick Stults. “His dedication to achieving this milestone at this stage of his life demonstrate that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams and continue growing.”
A Lifetime of Achievement and Profound Impact-
Dr. Bates built an exceptional career spanning Wall Street and academia.
Before joining LIU, he served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, a Member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and a Business Advisory Board Member at The Citadel Military College in South Carolina.
Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Bates shared, “The catalyst for pursuing this degree was having the opportunity to transition from a 30-year career on the stock exchange to coming back to school when I moved down to the Citadel and mentored students. I enjoyed it immensely — working with students and helping them connect classroom content to the real world.”
In his current role as Assistant Dean at the LIU School of Business, Dr. Bates has become a beacon of inspiration for students and faculty alike. Known for his hands-on approach and genuine care for his students’ success, he has helped countless young minds gain admission to LIU and secure rewarding careers after graduation.
Commitment to Lifelong Experiential Learning-
Dr. Bates’s commitment to bettering himself and those he mentors was a significant motivator in his pursuit of a doctorate. He strongly believes in experiential learning and asserts that there is no better way to learn than by doing it himself.
“I wanted to be better equipped to guide my students toward successful careers,” he said. “I wanted to do the best I could to support their ambitions.”
Graduating was a monumental moment for Dr. Bates.
“Graduation was an amazing experience,” he said. “When the dean gave his speech, he said less than 2% of the world’s population has a doctorate. To be in that very select group in the world is amazing.”
While many people his age might be enjoying retirement, Dr. Bates continues to pursue his passions with relentless energy.
“When you’re moving at a fast pace, you don’t just retire. You don’t go 100 mph and suddenly stop. As long as I love what I do and am passionate about it, I keep going. I was passionate about getting my degree and doing the best I could along the way.”
With a remarkable career spanning over three decades in the financial sector, coupled with his extensive experience in higher education, Dr. Bates’s influence continues to shape the lives of aspiring business leaders. As his family congratulates him on this milestone, they eagerly anticipate the continued positive impact he will have on generations of students to come.
“Dr. Bates’s thirst for knowledge and dedication to helping others are truly unparalleled,” says his daughter Gina. “He is a shining example that lifelong learning leads to immense personal growth and the ability to impact countless lives.”
About Dr. Bates:
Dr. Christopher Bates’s career has been defined by excellence across the realms of finance and academia. From serving as a Managing Director at the prestigious Goldman Sachs to his tenure as a Member of the esteemed New York Stock Exchange, Dr. Bates has garnered extensive experience at the highest levels. His advisory roles, including positions at The Citadel Military College’s Business School and Georgia Highlands College of Business, further showcase his breadth of knowledge.
Currently, Dr. Bates holds the influential position of Assistant Dean at the LIU School of Business, where his impact extends beyond administration through roles like Adjunct Professor of Finance. Previously, he managed his family’s investment portfolio and was deeply involved with the NYSE, enforcing regulations, educating professionals, and spearheading philanthropic initiatives benefiting children.
