Numi Organic Tea Launches Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line Featuring Damiana

With its latest line of wellness teas, Numi becomes the first national brand to highlight the mood and energy-enhancing super-herb, Damiana.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic TeaTM, an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and a leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas, today announced its new Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line featuring Damiana, a flowering vine native to Mexico, Central and South America, which has been celebrated for centuries as a mood enhancer and energy booster1. This latest product line, which includes three caffeine-free SKUs blended to evoke mood enhancement, expands upon Numi's successful tradition of distinctive blending, which balances delicious flavor while preserving functionality. Numi’s Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line featuring Damiana is now available on the Numi Website, on Amazon and at select retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, for $7.99 for a 16ct box.

“I use Numi Organic Teas as an essential component of my herbalism practice. Their unique balance of efficacy and delicious flavor ensures my clients consistently consume the teas I suggest so that they experience the full medicinal benefits,” said Kelsey Barrett, a clinical herbalist and educator who has been featured in Vogue and Edible for her work in transforming individual health through the power of plants. “It is an honor to harness the awesome powers of the damiana plant in this line of teas so that consumers everywhere can begin to experience its positive effects on mood, hormone balance, and mental health. The unique benefits of Numi’s Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line is more than tea; it's a natural elixir that will stand the test of time.”

With more than 30% of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression — up 29% from pre-pandemic levels2 — the Numi Organic Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line, featuring Damiana, addresses a critical need by nourishing and supporting the central nervous system and restoring balance and restfulness in the body3. Additionally, Damiana promotes hormonal health by working as an aromatase inhibitor, which slows down the enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen. With its unique blend of compounds, Damiana nourishes the nervous system, fostering a sense of calm and balance.

"With our Relax and Regenerate Herbal Supplement Tea Line, featuring Damiana, we continue to prioritize consumer well-being while addressing the nation’s acute need for emotional and mental support and balance," expressed Ahmed Rahim, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea, who spearheads product development and tea blending. "In response to escalating stress and anxiety levels, our unique tea line showcases Damiana, masterfully blended to evoke diverse functionalities while maintaining superior flavor. Damiana, a natural and holistic remedy, supports the central nervous system, empowering consumers to reclaim balance and restore relaxation in the midst of their bustling lives. The constellation of complimentary herbs, flowers and spices offered in the Damiana product line round out the flavor while enhancing its benefits."

Rich in antioxidants and naturally caffeine-free, the new Numi Relax & Regenerate Herbal Supplement product SKUs include:

All the blends in the line are organic, ethically sourced, climate-neutral, use plant-based compostable wrappers, and include a carbon footprint label on the package, reflecting Numi’s commitment to positively impacting the world.

NUMI ORGANIC TEA

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corp, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally. Numi won the 2022 NEXTY Award in the Best Functional Food & Beverage category for its Stay Healthy De-Stress Tea. The NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration, and integrity. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums for tea farmers. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction, and other improvements for living standards in its tea-growing communities. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon neutrality, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impacts on the planet and each other. To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi at Instagram.com/NumiOrganicTea, Facebook.com/NumiTea, Pinterest.com/NumiTea, and Twitter.com/NumiTea.

