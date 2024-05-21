WonderED K-12 Academy Announces Dual Enrollment Program with Grand Canyon University

WonderED K-12 Academy credits are simultaneously earned at GCU at no cost, reducing the time to complete a bachelor's degree from four years to three.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WonderED K-12 Academy, the leading online virtual K-12 school for student-driven learning, today announced that WonderED and Grand Canyon University, a private Christian university located in Phoenix, Arizona, will permit online dual enrollment classes for high school and homeschooled students allowing them to gain a head start on their college degree. Earning college credits can provide WonderED students with college-level academic knowledge and skills while still in high school and an accelerated college pathway that may reduce time to graduation.

“We want every WonderED student to have the opportunity to continue their education after graduation,” said Jamie Maloney, Founder and CEO. He continued, “Our innovative Dual Enrollment Program enhances this and gives our students a distinct advantage towards that goal. We are pleased to add GCU as a participating University.”

“Those who take advantage of dual enrollment courses offered by GCU may be able to get into their area of study faster once they reach college,” said Tacy Ashby, GCU Senior Vice President of K12 Educational Development. “It is a highly efficient and affordable way to reduce time to graduation and educational costs.”

WonderED provides a pioneering online approach to education, designed to ensure that students are learning, safe, happy, and growing. The Cognia-accredited online school currently has over 250 students and expects to expand to over 500 for the 2024/25 school year.

For further information, visit https://www.wonderedk12.com/online-k12-schooling/dual-enrollment

About WonderED K-12 Academy

WonderED K-12 Academy is a Cognia-accredited online school that uniquely combines a competency-based learning curriculum, a project-based learning approach, and a personalized education plan for each student. Its flexible online technology allows students to do their work at any time and from anywhere, in partnership with their teachers and families.

About Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona’s premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 337 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University’s curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.