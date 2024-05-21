Finding for Recovery of $46,337 Issued Against Two Former Greene Township Fiscal Officers over Late Fees and Interest

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $46,337 was issued Tuesday against two former fiscal officers for Greene Township in Trumbull County over penalties that resulted from late remittances and tax filings.

Sandra Detchon and Yevonne Postlethwait and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the finding, which was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Copies of the full report are available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

Auditors determined that Detchon and Postlethwait failed to remit withholdings and required state and federal tax reports in a timely fashion, resulting in unnecessary fees and interest payments for the township dating back to 2012.

“Paying late fees and penalties that could have been avoided by remitting withholdings on time does not qualify as expenditure of funds for a public purpose,” Auditors noted.

The finding for recovery included $15,211 against Detchon and $31,126 against Postlethwait.

