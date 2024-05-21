EdgarAgents Promotes Full Tailored Shareholder Report Solutions Ahead of SEC Compliance Deadline

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents (EA), a leader in transaction filings and the fastest-growing SEC filing agent and financial printer, reports successful test filings of the updated Form N-CSR containing iXBRL tagged Tailored Shareholder Reports (TSR). EA confidently offers a true end-to-end TSR Solution ahead of the SEC's compliance deadline of July 24, 2024. EA showcases their dedication to innovation, enabling customer service excellence in compliance reporting.

The SEC's TSR regulation requires mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to prepare and transmit streamlined annual and semi-annual shareholder reports on the fund and class share levels. These reports highlight key information for retail investors and are tagged using Inline XBRL structured data language. With the aim of enhancing the transparency and accessibility of shareholder communications, this new regulation adds extra workflow processes to an already complex system. EA's TSR Solution simplifies these processes through:

Integrating fund data seamlessly into TSR templates.

Automating Typesetting and EDGAR HTML conversion of Tailored Shareholder Reports and Form N-CSR.

Fast and efficient inline XBRL tagging supported by CPAs and industry experts.

True single-source multi-proof publishing including auto-ADA tagged PDFs.

A fully supported distribution matrix from web hosting, e-Delivery, and low-cost, highly reliable print and mail.





Adrian Boan, Product Manager for EA’s Investment Management Solutions, stated, “The EA TSR Solution showcases EdgarAgents’ unwavering commitment to providing the best-in-class service along with best-in-class solutions on the cusp of this significant regulatory mandate.”

Connect with EdgarAgents today to receive more information on the preparation and filing of Tailored Shareholder Reports. As a thought leader and trusted partner, EA will help review readiness plans and recommend primary and contingency solutions to help mitigate risks at no cost.



About EA