AssureCare Joins Forces with Health Plan Alliance to Enhance Healthcare Collaboration

CINCINNATI, Ohio, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading healthcare technology and services company, proudly announces its support of the Health Plan Alliance, a prominent national organization dedicated to fostering collaboration among provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans, along with their health system and provider group leaders.

The Alliance, with a rich history spanning over 25 years, serves as a hub for peer-to-peer collaboration, empowering its members to leverage collective knowledge and expertise to elevate business practices and enhance healthcare delivery quality within their communities.

This strategic commitment marks a significant milestone for AssureCare, aligning with its mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through innovative solutions and collaborative partnerships. By joining forces with the Alliance, AssureCare gains invaluable access to a vast network of industry leaders and resources, enabling the company to further enhance its suite of healthcare technology and services.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Health Plan Alliance," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO at AssureCare. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving positive change in the healthcare landscape by fostering meaningful connections and sharing best practices with like-minded organizations."

Through this collaboration, AssureCare aims to deepen its impact in improving healthcare outcomes and patient experiences while simultaneously advancing the collective mission of the Alliance to optimize healthcare delivery nationwide.

About AssureCare:

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, AssureCare is a part of the Vora Ventures tech portfolio.

About Health Plan Alliance: The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored and independently owned health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 25 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information, visit www.healthplanalliance.org.

For media inquiries, please contact: LBurke@assurecare.com