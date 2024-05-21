Three Z Printing Offers Their Customers a Competitive Edge with Canon ProStream Web-Fed Inkjet Press Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Z Printing announces the addition of two Canon ProStream web-fed inkjet presses, enabling them to gain business efficiencies while bringing their customers a competitive advantage.

Established in 1978 and located in Teutopolis, IL, Three Z Printing is one of the largest family-owned commercial web printers in the United States. Recognizing their responsibility as a print leader to provide their customers with access to the advantages of new, innovative print technologies, Chief Operating Officer, Neil Zerrusen, shared, “We are embracing new technologies that enable us to offer new capabilities to our customers. We don’t make these types of investments lightly, but when we saw Canon’s inkjet technology, we knew right away it was the right decision for us—and for our customers. Not only does the Canon ProStream have stunning high quality, but the speed is phenomenal and the advantages to us and to our customers are very clear.”

Those advantages, Neil shared, include fulfilling their customers’ print needs regardless of the requirements. “The Canon ProStream enables us to print a wide variety of applications, so Three Z is a one-stop shop for premium and high-volume direct mail, books, catalogs, magazines, bind-ins, blow ins, buckslips, lift notes, chits, onserts, inserts, ride alongs, terms and conditions—you name it, we can print it.”

In addition, the Canon ProStream enables Three Z customers to take advantage of new, innovative print techniques that bring them competitive advantage. “For example, we can help our customers take advantage of USPS discounts for cost savings while upleveling their direct mail campaigns for increased engagement and response rates,” Neil said.

Innovative print techniques Three Z Printing can provide include:

Tactile, Sensory, and Interactive Print: Enhance customer engagement with mail using advanced print innovations in paper and stock, substrates, inks, interactive elements, and finishing techniques.

Personalized Color TransPromo: Incorporate color marketing messaging to foster a better connection and response rate.

Emerging Technology: Create interactive direct mail by incorporating emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR)/mixed reality (MR), near-field communications (NFCs), video in print, and multi-channel mail integration with digital assistants/smart speakers.

Reply Mail IMBA: Reduce processing times and ensure mail availability is consistent and timely with intelligent mail barcode accounting.

Retargeting: Capture lost sales by retargeting a website visitor that doesn’t convert with a timely and personalized direct mail piece.

“There’s no question: print is more powerful today than it ever has been, and it is no surprise to me that Three Z’s third generation of leaders, our younger generation, hasn’t hesitated to embrace it and utilize it to bring our customers a competitive advantage. I’m excited to see Three Z lead our customers into the future of print,” said Bill Zerrusen, President.

Three Z Printing was established in 1978 by James and Lorraine Zerrusen and named after their three sons, Dan, Bill, and Kurt. “My brothers and I grew up in a small Illinois town and were raised in a family that prioritized work ethic and faith; it’s these core values that we took forward into the second generation of Three Z leadership, and that propelled Three Z Printing to its position as a leading printer in the United States,” Bill shared.

In 2015, upon his brothers' retirement, Bill assumed sole ownership of Three Z Printing and brought in his sons, Matt, Neil, and Chad, and his sons-in-law Derek Meinhart and Sam Niebrugge to lead the family legacy into the third generation.

“We will continue building upon the great foundation our father has built, and work ethic and faith will continue to be at the heart of everything we do,” Neil said.

“Three Z is leveraging the innovative print capabilities of ProStream inkjet technology to bring their customers a competitive advantage and that, combined with their family values as their core foundation, will continue to strengthen their position as one of the largest family-owned commercial web printers in the United States,” said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. “I look forward to seeing their continued success.”

About Three Z Printing

Three Z Printing offers a wide variety of innovative, high quality print, personal service, and affordable pricing with fast turnaround times.

Three Z Printing is one of the largest family-owned commercial web printers in the U.S. Since 1978, they've been a leading print provider to the publishing industry, specializing in inserts, direct mail, and ads. Their customers rely on them to provide high quality printing, personal service, affordable pricing, and fast, efficient delivery. Three Z is located in Teutopolis, Illinois, a small town of about 1,500 people. Currently, it employs over 300 people from Teutopolis and the surrounding area, making Three Z one of the largest employers in the community. Their talented, experienced people and central location enable them to offer low shipping rates and quick turn times to their clients.

For more information about Three Z Printing, visit their website at threez.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

