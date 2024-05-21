Questex’s World Tea Academy Launches a New Specialty Tea Course for Small Farmers Around the World

Course Begins July 1, 2024

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Academy today launches a new fully certified specialty tea course for small farmers around the world. Entitled “Excellence in Tea Manufacturing from Bush to Cup,” the course is available online and begins on July 1, 2024.



Developed and endorsed by World Tea Academy and Tea Vision Trust, the course material has been created by leaders in the tea industry working with World Tea Academy to provide education in all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for small growers globally.

Topics covered in the course include:

Addressing challenges, prospects and impacts that affect small growers

History of tea production (tea production trends and industry trends across the globe)

Understanding the tea market and market potential at a local scale and an international scale

Methods to enhance tea quality

Good manufacturing processes including hygiene for workers and within the factory

Tea production methods for small scale farmers

Small scale tea manufacturing equipment

Cupping, tea evaluation and tea auction processes to gain confidence, successfully evaluate products and identify good and poor teas

Tea production and manufacturing methods, enabling the small grower to understand the different tea production and manufacturing methods that can be used to transform plucked leaves into exceptional teas

Comparing quality evaluation techniques with customer preferences

Tea Vision Trust, a partner in this specific course, is an independent think tank for the tea industry, based in India, delivering holistic and sustainable direction to the tea industry stakeholders. It has in its fold, tea industry veterans, across the value chain, with deep domain knowledge of management of large-scale tea plantation management, management of Small Tea Grower models and tea scientists, with emphasis on training and development.

Sharyn Johnston, CEO/Founder of Australian Tea Masters, the leading organization for global tea training and tea education development, which partners with World Tea Academy, said, “This is an exciting moment in tea education, which will bring value to the true heart of the tea industry. We are proud of this milestone in tea education as small tea growers are confronted with several severe impediments that may jeopardize their global tea market sustainability and further development.”

Registration for “Excellence in Tea Manufacturing from Bush to Cup” is open now. Click here to register.

To learn about additional World Tea Academy courses, click here.

About Australian Tea Masters

Australian Tea Masters is a leader in tea education. Since 2011, Australian Tea Masters has been devoted to promoting the art, culture and knowledge of tea. Our ultimate goal is to build a community of tea lovers and professionals who truly value and understand the excellence of high-quality teas and the tea farmers who produce the tea. Through our programs of education and certification in all thing’s tea related we have become the resource for individuals and companies globally to increase their knowledge of the tea industry.

About World Tea Academy

World Tea Academy is the leading provider of tea education, that supports the educational and learning needs of today’s global tea industry. Our choice of courses and certifications provides the most up to date and industry recognized programs that cater to both individual and business needs, in today’s fast growing industry.



World Tea Academy is part of the World Tea portfolio of products and events including the annual World Tea Expo, and World Tea News, educating and informing a global tea audience in both online and in person formats.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

