Khyati Handicrafts transforms from a physical to a phygital Brand

As this chaotic era of Westernisation slowly takes over, Khyati Handicrafts is trying to take the handicraft industry to another level.
When a consumer purchases from us, they automatically become a part of a greater good, i.e. to help the artisans and preserve the traditional Indian art forms.”FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The timeless beauty of Indian tradition and heritage has been known to the world for centuries. What enchanted Westerners, kings, and queens even more was the traditional art forms and handicrafts that showcased the diverse culture of the nation. However, after seismic shifts that took place with time, people started leaning towards different professions. With the advent of globalisation, the adoption of different cultures became a common practice, which strayed citizens from their traditions, and art became a thing of leisure.
That's something Upasna Wadhwa, the mind behind the Khyati Handicrafts realised at an early stage. Feeling the need to restore and support the artistic legacy, the artisanal brand was established.
“We felt like the ‘Indianness’ of Indians was fading away, and our traditional art was getting lost. This is something that makes our nation what we are today, and we can't afford to lose it. So, we started Khyati Handicrafts with the vision to help the local artisans and the nation's creative art.” shared the owner of Khyati Handicrafts when we asked about the story behind the artisanal brand.
As the interactive and user-friendly website curated by Dart Digital Agency becomes live, Khyati Handicrafts is all set to establish its digital presence. Dart Digital being a digital marketing agency that has successfully provided web design services for businesses that are eager to leave their footprint in the digital realm.
The business analyst of Dart Digital Agency expressed, “We are proud to partner with such a visionary brand. Creating the digital identity of Khyati Handicrafts is our pleasure, and we believe that it's one of our most extraordinary works, especially the brand’s logo; it’s my personal favourite.”
This has given the confidence to the artisanal brand that its website will be a stepping stone for them in creating a solid online presence. Now, this leading business is focusing on being a phygital brand. And with its website, Khyati Handicrafts is hoping to achieve that very soon.
This is a world where everyone supports and adopts western culture. Khyati Handicrafts decided that they wanted to bring back Indian culture and heritage to its previous glory. That’s why the artisanal brand is connected with domestic on-ground experts and creatives. Alongside supporting this talent, Khyati Handicrafts is also guiding them towards more local and national markets. These people act as the mediator between the nation and the local community. These initiatives not only bind the brand with the regional community but also connect these artists with each other.
From household and kitchen products to handbags and woven baskets, this brand manufactures everything using raw materials while ensuring that the business follows eco-friendly practices. Khyati Handicrafts also allows its customers to customise their products to add a pinch of personalisation to the whole buying journey.
The managing director of Khyati Handicrafts says, "Success is not easy in our industry. We, as manufacturers, face a lot of problems. The prime one is - a lack of enthusiasm for buying handmade products because of the cost. However, we are working on balancing the costs and spreading awareness to encourage people to buy more handmade products."
With the handicraft industry showing 20% growth every year and India accounting for approx. 40% of the global handicraft trade, it's clear that this industry has a lot of undiscovered potential and many businesses like Khyati Handicrafts are supporting this industry to give a new face to the nation. In this mission, Dart Digital Agency is with the artisanal brand because this agency sees the supplier from a different perspective.
The initiatives taken by the artisanal brand not only prioritise expanding the business but also ensures to improve India's economy. Their belief that success can only be achieved by cooperation and partnerships pushes them to collaborate with local craftsmen. This blend of localisation with exceptionally prime products is what sets Khyati Handicrafts apart from the rest of the tribe.
That's why when the handicraft manufacturer reached out to the digital marketing agency, this squad knew they had to do their finest work because it wasn't just for a brand but for India and its culture. With their expertise in web development, Dart Digital ensured to add all extra features like an easy navigation system, order history and tracking systems to make things easier for the users.
The spokesperson of Khyati Handicrafts acknowledged and appreciated Dart Digital Agency by saying, "We hope that the user-friendly website curated by Dart Digital will lead us to establish new pillars of success and uplift other local artists with our growth."
Khyati Handicrafts is not just a brand but a vision to connect India back to its roots and celebrate and respect the handicraft industry like before. It will be interesting to watch how this brand navigates the curves of the business world.
Khyati Handicrafts is a leading handicraft manufacturer in India. The artisanal brand supplies unique handicraft products all over the country while ensuring to sell only high-quality products.
