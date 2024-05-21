Khyati Handicrafts transforms from a physical to a phygital Brand

Khyati Handicrafts creates new frontiers in the handicraft industry Khyati Handicrafts goes digital with its website Khyati Handicrafts takes a new turn with its website

As this chaotic era of Westernisation slowly takes over, Khyati Handicrafts is trying to take the handicraft industry to another level.

When a consumer purchases from us, they automatically become a part of a greater good, i.e. to help the artisans and preserve the traditional Indian art forms.” — Prashant Madaan