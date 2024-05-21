Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Palonosetron Accord, palonosetron, Date of authorisation: 26/05/2016, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Palonosetron Accord should only be given before chemotherapy. It is available as a solution for injection or infusion (drip) into a vein, which should be given by a healthcare professional about 30 minutes before the start of chemotherapy. In adults, the recommended dose is 250 micrograms, injected into a vein over 30 seconds. It may be given with a corticosteroid (another type of medicine that can be used to prevent nausea and vomiting) to increase the effect. In children, the solution should be given by infusion into a vein over 15 minutes at a dose of 20 micrograms per kilogram body weight.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

