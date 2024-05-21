Celebrities and Advocates Converge for Inspiring Night of Covenant House Stars - an evening of Hope and Love for Homeless Youth

New York, New York, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY – May 21, 2024 – Night of Covenant House Stars was held on May 20, 2024 at the Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace at North Javits, New York City. The event was an inspiring gathering that brought together notable figures and over 600 community members to support Covenant House. Presented by Ulta Beauty, the event was a testament to the power of collective action in addressing the youth homelessness crisis.

Bill Bedrossian, President and CEO of Covenant House International, identified the critical role of the event in sustaining the organization's efforts. "Night of Covenant House Stars galvanizes support for Covenant House and the youth we serve.” He boldly declared to the community that Covenant House has put stake in the ground to say that we want to end youth homelessness as we know it today, within our lifetimes! “And this is not some wild dream …this is possible! The young people, some of whom you have met tonight, are worth it! They inspire us to do more … to ensure that every young person has a safe place to sleep and an environment in which they can pursue their dreams,” he told the audience.

Brynn Whitfield of The Real Housewives of New York City assumed the esteemed role of host for this year's Night of Covenant House Stars. Raised by Mimi, a single grandmother who fought tirelessly to make ends meet, Brynn's unique journey fuels an unwavering passion for supporting youth grappling with home insecurity, homelessness, and trauma. Brynn recently spent an afternoon at Covenant House and witnessed first-hand how committed each young person is to overcoming homelessness and realizing their dreams. “Tonight was a beautiful display of love and resilience. I could feel the compassion in the room, and I know this community of supporters cares as deeply about making change for these youth as the residents of Covenant House care about grabbing hold of their own lives and achieving their hard-earned independence.”

The star-studded evening featured appearances by talent from stage, screen, and music, all united in their support for Covenant House's mission to provide shelter, care, and services to young people facing homelessness. Among the personalities lending their support were Covenant House International board members Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Ariana DeBose, and news anchor and best-selling author John Dickerson.

They were joined by Emmy and Grammy award winner and host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert; Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren; Tony and Grammy-nominated performer and recording artist Shoshana Bean; Quincy Isaiah from HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; and BLKBOK, a piano star and culture creator. Music direction was by Ray Chew of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan has been a part of the Covenant House community for 11 years. Each time she immerses herself in the culture of Covenant House, she is reminded that homelessness is the least interesting thing about the young people who call Covenant House home. “Tonight is about coming together and taking action for the most vulnerable people in our community - our neighbors. I am so moved by the young people I met tonight who will go on to do incredible things. They just need people to see them beyond their circumstances, and believe in them,” said Rachel.

Stephen Colbert honored his dear friend John Dickerson with the Board Service Award. He had the audience in hysterics with jokes about John’s deep knowledge of obscure presidential facts and his many roles on CBS’ airwaves. And when it was time to present the award, he shared “One of the things I admire most is how important to John the work of Covenant House is. John has been a board member since 2018, as his mother was before him, is a passionate advocate for children in crisis, and even participates in the annual Sleep Out initiative, where people voluntarily spend the night on the pavement to raise awareness of youth homelessness.”

The event was not just a showcase of celebrity support but also a celebration of the resilience and strength of the young people served by Covenant House. Through live performances, alumni storytelling, and heartfelt testimonials, attendees were given a glimpse into the transformative impact of Covenant House's work across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Lisa Silverstein, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silverstein Properties accepted an award on behalf of the company’s long-term support for Covenant House. She opened her remarks by recognizing “with all the global discord and troubles in our world, our country and in our own backyard in New York, it’s very gratifying to come together and actually DO something to support the most vulnerable population. It’s also a great privilege to have the capacity to help others. We all in this room know, privilege must be bound to responsibility, as privilege alone is useless if one can’t better the world in which they live.”

Cisco Systems was awarded the 2024 Extraordinary Partnership in Service. Cisco and its employees have impacted every Covenant House site in the federation, and their global participation in the Sleep Out movement has set the pace for corporate teams and the overall grassroots impact a company can have on a cause. Patrick Morrissey, SVP, Global Specialists and Jonathan Davidson, EVP/GM, Cisco Networking accepted the award and said “We’re honored to accept this on behalf of Cisco and the thousands of people who have shown up over the years. We’re honored to commit and recommit to our continued partnership. It really does take a village.”

Countess Luann de Lesseps, Erin Lichy, Dorinda Medley, and Jessel Taank, The Real Housewives of New York City cast members made special appearances and cheered on their friend and cast member, Brynn Whitfield, in her host role.

Funds raised from Night of Covenant House Stars go directly to food, clothing, healthcare, education, job training, and short and long-term housing for youth overcoming homelessness at Covenant House across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in North and Central America providing immediate and long-term support for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House doors are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico to all young people who need housing and help, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression, and all services and programs are available at no cost. Our North Star is ending youth homelessness as we know it. covenanthouse.org.

Pam Sandonato Covenant House 609-280-9264 psandonato@covenanthouse.org