Moonstone Nutrition Launches New Investment Opportunity on StartEngine to Fuel Company Growth and Prevent Painful Kidney Stones

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonstone Nutrition, a nutraceutical company dedicated to preventing kidney stones, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest investment campaign on StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform. This exciting initiative offers both seasoned and novice investors the unique opportunity to partake in the growth of a company that’s at the forefront of kidney health.



About Moonstone Nutrition

Moonstone Nutrition was founded by leading kidney stone specialists from Harvard, New York University (NYU), and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). With one in ten Americans suffering from the excruciating pain of kidney stones, and over 2 million annual ER visits, Moonstone’s mission has never been more critical. The company’s flagship product, Stone Stopper®, is a patented, clinically proven solution that prevents kidney stones. Available in capsules, gummies, and powder drinks, Stone Stopper® increases urine citrate levels and alkalinizes urine, thus preventing the formation of kidney stones. Moonstone Nutrition Stone Stopper® is available on major retail platforms like Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, and in Walgreens and CVS Health Hub stores.

Investment Opportunity

By investing in Moonstone Nutrition through StartEngine, contributors can directly support and benefit from the company’s innovative approach to kidney stone prevention. This campaign not only allows individuals to invest in a company with a strong market presence and a proven track record but also to support a worthy cause that impacts millions of lives.

Why Invest?

Proven Impact: Stone Stopper® has already made significant strides in preventing kidney stones, improving quality of life for countless individuals.

Expert Backing: Developed by top doctors and patented for its unique formulation.

Growing Market: With the continuous rise in kidney stone cases, the demand for effective preventive solutions is higher than ever.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a tangible difference in the health sector while gaining a stake in a growing company.

