Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Marilyn Monroe Web Series Into Feature-Length Documentary Film for Global Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is proud to announce the evolution of its Marilyn Monroe documentary web series into a feature film, destined for worldwide distribution across multiple streaming platforms.



The decision to transform this captivating exploration of Marilyn Monroe's life and legacy into a feature stems from the remarkable footage captured during production. Set against the backdrop of iconic locales, the documentary promises to unveil hidden narratives and present untold secrets, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the enigmatic persona of one of Hollywood's most enduring legends.

With the recent deals with multiple streaming platforms, Big Screen Entertainment Group is strategically positioning “Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe” as a flagship offering of its Hollywood Legends series.

Produced by BSEG's Chief Executive, Kimberley Kates, this documentary stands as a testament to Monroe's enduring influence and cultural significance. Kates remarked, “Marilyn Monroe's impact transcends generations, and we are thrilled to present this comprehensive tribute, celebrating her life and legacy in a format that does justice to her unparalleled greatness.”

As Big Screen Entertainment Group continues to innovate and expand its reach in the digital streaming landscape, “Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe” represents a cornerstone in its commitment to delivering compelling and captivating content to audiences worldwide.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company dedicated to delivering compelling and captivating content to global audiences. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, BSEG continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, shaping the future of entertainment.

