Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,023 in the last 365 days.

Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Borgman Björn

Suominen Corporation May 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Björn Borgman
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 63573/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3264 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 3264 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Borgman Björn

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more