Expect Increased VADOC/Law Enforcement Presence at Bland Correctional Center on May 2...

May 21, 2024

RICHMOND — Residents and motorists in Bland County and western Giles County should expect an increased Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), law enforcement, and first responder presence near Bland Correctional Center on Wednesday, May 29.

The VADOC and its partner agencies will be participating in an emergency drill in the area.

Please do not call 911 or non-emergency police lines regarding this drill.

The drill is not open to the public or news media. More information and photos will be provided to news media members and shared on the VADOC’s social media platforms at the conclusion of the drill.

