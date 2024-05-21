ABC Fitness Releases Inaugural Q1 Wellness Watch Report

Trends Demonstrate A Significant Increase in Gym & Fitness Studio Utlization Year-over-Year

Dallas, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, has released their first-ever Q1 Wellness Watch – a report diving into member and consumer data from their four platforms – ABC Ignite, ABC Glofox, ABC Evo, and ABC Traineriez. Findings show a significant increase in check-ins in Q1 2024 as compared to Q1 2023, up 60% in traditional gyms and 22% in fitness studios and boutiques.

Check-in data is strong Q1 year-over-year, with an overall utliziation that nearly doubles the levels from pre-pandemic, and a total of 184 million check-ins in the US alone. Year-over-year, net new joins increased 11% in fitness studios and remain flat in traditional gyms, with Gen Z making up 29% of new joins.

“People around the world are recognizing the importance of fitness for their physical and mental wellbeing, and now we are seeing more people recognize the social benefit as well,” says Bill Davis, CEO, ABC Fitness. “The fitness industry is poised to help more people in more ways than ever before as fitness businesses emerge as a strong driver of community.”

Personal training continues to increase, with 38% of Gen Z and 29% of the total population opting to use a trainer or coach. ABC Trainerize saw a 78% increase in new clients year-over-year, further demonstrating the demand.

The report also details demographic segments and attitudes towards fitness, breaking into the categories of Routine Lifers, Wellness Lover, Fitness Explorer and Casual Consumer, which helps fitness business’ identify their target audience preferences. In the US, new joins are nearly equal between men and women, with the majority of those surveyed identifying as Fitness Explorers and Wellness Lovers; a 4% and 6% increase as compared to last year, respectively.

Insights revealed in the Q1 Wellness Watch depict global trends, pulling data from 40M members and 30K+ fitness businesses between January and March 2024, in over 100 countries. Findings from each quarter will be released in the quarterly Wellness Watch reports by ABC Fitness, with commentary from industry experts and takeaways that apply to fitness businesses of any size, in any location.

To learn more, download the full report here.

-Ends-

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 600k+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

Hilary Strath ABC Fitness press@abcfitness.com