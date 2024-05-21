Intrommune Therapeutics Presents Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy Updates at Leading Industry Events

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for people with peanut and other food allergies, is pleased to announce its participation in three renowned industry events during May. Last week, the Intrommune team presented in support of its Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) at Citizens JMP Life Science Conference and the BioNJ BioPartnering Conference, and CEO Michael Nelson will represent Intrommune as a panelist at this year’s Annual Food Allergy Fund Summit.



On May 13th, the Intrommune Executive Team attended Citizens JMP Life Science Conference in New York City to discuss its Phase 1 OMEGA clinical trial in adults with peanut allergies, resulting in an enthusiastic reception from industry colleagues, fellow executives, and investors alike. The presented data demonstrates that OMIT, an investigational treatment which delivers allergenic proteins via an innovative, specially formulated toothpaste, can safely be used to treat patients with food allergies in a more convenient way than food allergy therapies currently on the market.

Just a day later, Intrommune presented as an Emerging Company at the BioNJ BioPartnering Conference in Jersey City, NJ. As the premier partnering event in New Jersey, companies selected to take the stage on May 14th represented the most compelling new technologies in the biotech space, and Intrommune is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to connect with those in attendance.

Following these presentations, Intrommune CEO Michael Nelson will be featured in the “Key Innovations: Novel Platforms and Technology Companies CEOs” panel at the 2024 Food Allergy Fund Summit this week. The summit gathers many of today's brightest minds and most influential voices in biotech, highlighting cutting-edge developments in food allergy with a focus on advancing allergy care as a whole. The CEO panel will be held on May 23rd at 1:00pm EDT.

About the OMEGA Trial

Intrommune Therapeutic’s Phase 1 OMEGA Clinical Study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 32 adults (ages 18-55) with peanut allergy in a 3:1 ratio to receive either an escalating dose of INT301 or placebo. The study groups were blinded to the investigator, patients, and sponsor. During the course of the trial, the United States Food and Drug Administration allowed amendments to the OMEGA Clinical Study protocol to determine the maximally tolerated dose and to allow the addition of a maintenance period which included a double-blind, placebo controlled oral food challenge at the end of the trial.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need, affecting more than 220 million people worldwide, including approximately 33 million people in the United States. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) utilizes complex patented biochemical processes to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins in a fully functional toothpaste. By simply brushing your teeth, the allergenic proteins are delivered to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT presents advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery and simplified administration, supporting improved adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a patient-friendly solution for over 220 million people worldwide, including 33 million people in the United States, who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune Therapeutic’s lead product, INT301, has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial. All Phase 1 results along with future studies are intended to support OMIT as being a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut and other food allergies.

