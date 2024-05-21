Submit Release
Merit Medical Launches basixSKY™ Inflation Device

Versatile analog device offers fast inflation and ease of use, streamlining patient care

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced the US commercial release of the basixSKY Inflation Device.

BasixSKY is the latest addition to Merit’s comprehensive inflation device portfolio, which includes both digital and analog devices. The basixSKY is available as a standalone solution and in kits with Merit Angioplasty Packs, configured to offer complementing AccessPLUS™, Honor®, and PhD™ hemostasis valves.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the new device is simple and highly responsive, creating an efficient approach to inflation. Rotational torque and handle revolutions to reach pressure are minimized, and a comfort-grip feature enables one-handed preparation.

Learn more about the basixSKY Inflation Device.

Endovascular interventions, such as balloon angioplasty and stent placement procedures used to widen narrowed or blocked coronary and peripheral arteries, utilize an inflation device. These are minimally invasive techniques that can restore blood flow through diseased vessels and minimize damage to surrounding tissue. In 2024, it is estimated that 1.79 million coronary balloon and stent placement procedures will be performed in the United States.1

“We are pleased to broaden our portfolio of inflation devices,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With high-quality digital and analog solutions and custom kit options, we remain a leader in the inflation device market. We’re proud of that. We look forward to continuing to serve our healthcare partners, helping them to provide the best patient care.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide. 

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

CONTACTS 
PR/Media Inquiries 
Sarah Comstock 
Merit Medical 
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com 

INVESTOR INQUIRIES 
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC 
Westwicke - ICR 
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

1. Clarivate DRG, Market Insights ǀ Interventional Cardiology Devices ǀ United States ǀ 2023, December 29, 2022 (Clarivate, 2022).


