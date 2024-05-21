Suominen – transfer of the company’s own shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)

Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2024, Suominen has transferred 25,090 shares to the members of the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024 as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 541,670 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 4, 2024.



