The Hydrocarbon Resin Market Is Projected To Increase US$ 2.93 Billion By 2034
Demand for Hydrocarbon Resins Increasing in Chemical Industry Due to Their Color Stability and Volatility: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the sales of hydrocarbon resins (炭化水素樹脂市場) is expected to reach US$ 1.55 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.
Demand for hydrocarbon resins is rising in the chemical industry owing to their color stability and volatility. In the realm of paints, hydrocarbon resins are utilized to enhance final finishing and film coating adhesion. In addition, their exceptional resistance to acids and alkalis ensures the safety of wall paints without risking acidic reactions.
In the ink industry, C9 resins play a crucial role in various printing techniques such as flexography, gravure, and screen printing. They help improve ink adhesion, color intensity, gloss, and drying time, while also offering excellent printability on diverse surfaces, making hydrocarbons the preferred choice among available options.
Resins find extensive use in tire manufacturing, particularly in passenger car tires (PCT), aimed at enhancing viscoelastic properties. Their incorporation in Silica (SI)-filled PCT enhances traction, handling, tread wear, and rolling resistance. Understanding the influence of different resin types on the viscoelastic properties of rubbers is vital for tailoring tire quality. As global air travel increases, so does the demand for aircraft worldwide. The need for hydrocarbon resins is rising to meet the need for HCR in airplane tire production.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global hydrocarbon resin market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.93 billion by the end of 2034. North America is projected to occupy 29.1% of the global market share by 2034.
The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. Canada is projected to hold a market share of 16.8% in North America by 2034, and the market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.
Based on application, the adhesives & sealants segment is set to reach a market valuation of US$ 447.6 million in 2024. The paints & coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.
“Growth of the hydrocarbon resin market is driven by their rising demand in the chemical and automotive industries, highlighting its versatile applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of Hydrocarbon Resin Market are Total Cray Valley; Eastman Chemical Company; ExxonMobil; Arakawa Chemical; Kolon Industries; Lesco Chemical; Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins; Zeon Corporation.
Extensive Use of Hydrocarbon Resins in Rubber Manufacturing:
Incorporation of hydrocarbon resins into rubber compounds significantly impacts their characteristics, such as wet traction and rolling resistance. These performance attributes closely tie to the resin's harmonization with the rubber matrix. Incompatible resins may lead to an excessive broadening of the damping curve, resulting in diminished rolling resistance.
Compatibility allows for maximal wet traction while mitigating the impact on rolling resistance. Enhanced compatibility is achieved through reduced resin molecular weight and structural resemblance to the blended polymers. This attribute has fueled the demand for hydrocarbon resin in the rubber industry, where rubber suppliers actively seek premium resins to enhance their product quality.
Country-wise Evaluation:
It is anticipated that the Canadian market would take the lead and turn a profit in the North American region. From 2024 to2034, the Canadian market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. By 2034, the nation is expected to hold a 16.8% market share in North America for hydrocarbon resin.
In the automotive industry, aromatic hydrocarbon resins are widely used for paints, coatings, and hot melt adhesives because of their exceptional temperature and abrasion resistance. The United States' automotive sector has grown as a result of the country's increased demand for both passenger and commercial automobiles as well as advantageous government regulations that encourage business investment.
The demand for petroleum resin has surged due to a rise in vehicle production, which has also resulted in a greater use of paints, varnishes, and adhesive applications. Taken together, these elements operate as catalysts for the market's expansion in the US.
Urbanization has changed people's lifestyles all across the world, particularly in China, where people are living longer and needing more things in order to be happy. Travel, furniture, car purchases, and real estate investments have all increased as a result. The construction industry is expected to develop as a result of urbanization. Sales of cars, opulent homes, and luxury goods have surged in response to consumers' growing predilection for luxury and their increased spending. This trend is probably here to stay.
