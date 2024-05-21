“IF Design Award” Winner Modular Laser M-Cube Launched on Amazon and HOZO Online Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOZO Design is thrilled to introduce the M-Cube, an All-In-One Smart Measuring System that is poised to solve all measuring-related challenges. With a price tag of only $89.00, the M-Cube provides an unmatched blend of affordability, precision, and versatility. With four modular modules that can be switched out, this unique measuring tool may be used for a variety of tasks, from precise alignment to in-depth floor design and long-range measures. It combines the functionalities of a tape measure with laser measure capabilities, providing comprehensive solutions for all measuring needs.
With its 10 FPS laser response rate, the M-Cube is designed to operate exceptionally well, guaranteeing rapid and precise measurements. With up to 17 multifunctional functions and a maximum laser measurement range of 328 feet (100 meters), the M-Cube is a unique all-in-one solution for both personal and commercial use. Key functionalities include scale ruler operations, bilateral tape measure and laser, and smart floor planning, making it an essential tool for any measuring task.
HOZO Design is having a special deal from April 29th, 2024, in honor of its launch. Customers who purchase the M-Cube Pro Kit will receive a complimentary charging station valued at $29.00, in addition to receiving a 15% discount on the M-Cube. This laser tape measuring tool comes with everything people need for extensive measuring jobs, including the main unit, Smart Planner, Scale Roller, Bilateral Laser Plus, M-Tripod with ball head, and a protective case.
With its remarkable technical features, the M-Cube is designed for maximum functionality. With an accuracy of ±1/8 inch, its Smart Room function can draw up to 100 lines in each drawing. For total control, the joystick has 8 and 360° direction modes. The Laser Green Cross-Line offers an unobstructed, beam with an enlarged angle of 90° for alignment operations, while the Bilateral Laser Measure has a high precision range of up to 330 feet (100 meters). With a resolution of ±0.02 inch and a maximum range of 300 feet (100 meters), the Scale Roller guarantees accurate measurements each and every time. This makes the M-Cube an ideal choice for those looking for reliable tape measure readings combined with advanced laser measurement.
The M-Cube's modular architecture enables users to increase the tool's functionality by adding more modules that are suited for particular activities. Because of its adaptability, users can easily fulfill a variety of measuring requirements and improve the performance of their gadgets. With the extendable system of the M-Cube, precise measurements may be obtained for both personal and professional tasks.
HOZO Design places a high value on manufacturing high-quality products to meet customer's expectations. Strict environmental requirements are followed by the manufacturers that make the M-Cube, which use safe, non-toxic materials and reduce waste. In addition, HOZO Design makes sure that the M-Cube is distributed in an environmentally conscious manner by placing its distribution hubs in strategic locations that minimize CO2 emissions.
To learn more about the M-Cube and to take advantage of the exclusive launch offer visit https://hozodesign.com/products/m-cube/
M-Cube is also available on Amazon.
Meilin Zhu
