DIAGNOS celebrates the launch of Labtician’s new screening service for diabetic retinopathy in Ontario and renews its distribution agreement

BROSSARD, Quebec, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the renewal of its distribution agreement with Labtician, a leading provider of medical supplies and equipment, for the Canadian territory.



This renewed distribution agreement comes after the final integration of DIAGNOS’ images analysis and processing algorithm for diabetic retinopathy into the Labtician platform offering a comprehensive solution for endocrinology clinics.

"Labtician's unwavering commitment to excellence and expansive reach within the medical community perfectly complements our mission of providing premier screening services for eye health," stated Mr. Yves-Stéphane Couture, Chief Operating Officer of DIAGNOS. "We're thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership for another three years. Our joint effort to introduce a screening service for diabetic retinopathy in endocrinology clinics across Ontario, leveraging Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) remote assessment codes, marks a significant step forward. This initiative will notably enhance access to vital eye care for diabetic patients, addressing their urgent need to remove the barriers that contribute to poor compliance with these patients, ultimately reducing the risk of vision loss."

"Labtician echoes DIAGNOS' excitement for the renewed distribution agreement. Our ongoing collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions across Canada," stated Mr. Polydor Strouthos, President at Labtician. "By integrating DIAGNOS’ technology into our solution portfolio, we further expand access to the latest medical innovations for practitioners and patients alike. Our commitment is to increase access to eye health care for diabetic patients, as is stated in our purpose statement. Advancing the Visual Health of Patients. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and driving a positive impact in the healthcare landscape.”

Labtician's extensive network and expertise in the medical distribution sector complement DIAGNOS' mission to empower healthcare professionals with reliable and efficient solutions. This collaboration not only strengthens DIAGNOS' presence in the Canadian market but also reinforces its dedication to supporting the healthcare industry's evolving needs.

The renewed distribution agreement between DIAGNOS and Labtician will help address the ongoing concern of an aging population and the need for access to an eyecare professionals and emphasizes both companies' dedication to advancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Through collaborative efforts, DIAGNOS and Labtician aim to drive innovation and improve healthcare access across Canadian hospitals and clinics.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com

About Labtician Ophthalmics

Labtician Ophthalmics, a manufacturer and commercial partner for eye care products and services is dedicated to advancing visual health, facilitating growth and inspiring action within the eye care industry.

Additional information is available at https://www.labtician.com

For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.com Mr. Polydor Strouthos, President Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc. Tel: 905-829-0055 pstrouthos@labtician.com