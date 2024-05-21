YY Group Expands into Australian Hospitality and Hotel Industry

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”, “YYGH”, or the “Company”), a data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions, is pleased to announce its entry into the Australian hotel and hospitality industry. The Company has reached an agreement with Andrew Dvash to serve as Country Director and Co-founder representing YY Circle Australia.



“The decision to expand the Company’s presence into Australia was a logical step in our business growth strategy, as we have already seen success in Malaysia and Vietnam,” said Mike Fu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. “I am thrilled to partner with Andrew, as he brings over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Coupled with Australia’s dynamic business environment, this presents a tremendous opportunity for YY Group to expand our staffing solutions into the Australian hospitality and hotel industry.”

Australia is expected to provide YY Group with substantial revenue opportunities. It is the world’s 13th largest economy, with tourism comprising 14% of the country’s overall business. Australia's hotel market is set to experience an upward trend, with projected revenue of US$6.9 billion by 2024 and market volume expected to increase to US$7.6 billion by 2028.

The Australian hospitality industry is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends with a strong foundation of domestic demand, a recovering international tourism sector, and significant investment activity. The Company anticipates that this substantial market will allow YY Group’s momentum to continue as it works to make the YY Circle Super App the top-rated app in the labor sourcing industry.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-based data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions. Rooted in innovation and a commitment to user-centric experiences, YY Circle leverages app-based technology to optimize the labor sourcing market and the Internet of Things to revolutionize the cleaning industry.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://yygroupholding.com/.

