Mobile AR Game JADU Debuts Season 1

Escape the Supermax Prison and Enter the Arena with New Fighters

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jadu AR Inc ., the team behind JADU, the mobile multiplayer augmented reality fighting game, today announced JADU Season 1 . Building on the success of the game's initial release in October 2023, Season 1 introduces players to an expanded world of cinematic quests and hero characters with novel fighting styles. Since launch, JADU has seen strong early engagement with over 790,000 matches played by 250,000 players, garnering 4.9 stars on the AppStore. The game is moving beyond its initial proof-of-concept phase that allowed players to experience AR combat on their phones to a dynamic adventure with multiple levels, hero characters, robust item shop and skill progression.



In Season 1 players will navigate through a supermax prison brought to life in their room one AR fight at a time. As the player’s avatar battles against imperial robot guards with increasingly dangerous attacks, their physical room transforms with prison cells in walls, infinite elevators and elemental research facilities. JADU’s approach to AR allows players to control their avatars from a third-person perspective, making gameplay much more comfortable compared to AR’s usual first-person POV.

JADU takes modern smartphones that are equipped with LiDAR sensors, high-resolution cameras and fast networking and shows players the true potential of their phone. JADU makes the most of these features to create dynamic game environments that overlay in the player’s space for an immersive gaming experience.

“After years of iteration, we have spatial gameplay that feels natural and immersive without sacrificing scale or accessibility,” said Asad J. Malik, CEO and Founder of Jadu AR Inc. “But when the character concepts circulated around our remote team, we knew we were building a world worthy of the medium. Season 1 is our joy of discovery packaged into a game.”





Meet the New Heroes: TukTuk and Absynth

This season introduces two new playable characters that can be unlocked by completing different quests in the game. Hardened by decades of driving his truck across the unforgiving highways of South Asia, ChaCha TukTuk will stop at nothing to avenge his unfair imprisonment with the brutal art of fire & oil. Dipped in bionic metal armor, Absynth is a femme-fatale who wields toxic concoctions that are as alluring as they are lethal.

In addition to hero characters, players will be able to build their own fighter and style from a massively expanded store featuring millions of new cosmetic combinations — from spiked combat boots to football pads to a sushi chef outfit complete with a cuddly cat.





JADU Season 1 is available globally on iOS and Android. Download at jadu.ar/app

About Jadu:

JADU is a multiplayer augmented reality (AR) mobile game, showcasing the next gen of immersive & spatial gameplay.

Jadu AR Inc, the game studio behind JADU, has raised $42M from investors including Bain, General Catalyst, LG Tech Ventures and Com2Us. Jadu’s international team of 40+ designers, engineers and creatives are on a mission to make AR games that redefine the relationship between a new generation of gamers and their real world spaces.

Jadu AR Inc. was founded in 2019 with a fascination for what virtual characters interacting with physical spaces can do for culture. Over the years the team has collaborated with Elton John, GRIMES, Lewis Hamilton, Lil Nas X, Michael Bay, Serena Williams & Snoop Dogg. JADU is a culmination of this work and already accounts for 250K+ installs. The current game can be downloaded on the AppStore and PlayStore .

For video and image assets of Season 1 please see Jadu AR’s media kit .

