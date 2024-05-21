FDA Clears Cingulate to File for Marketing Approval of CTx-1301 in the Treatment of ADHD

Phase 3 Data Collected to Date Sufficient for Submission of New Drug Application

CTx-1301 Could Benefit >60% of ADHD Patients Currently Using Immediate-Release Booster Doses

Advancing Discussions with Commercialization Partners

Ready to Engage with Payers for Reimbursement and Market Access

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced that it has received confirmation from and is aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the requirements necessary for filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for its lead Phase 3 candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients six years of age or older.

Details from the FDA communication to Cingulate include the following:

Per the 505(b)(2) pathway, submission of CTx-1301’s NDA does not require continuation of the fixed dose study and the onset and duration study;

Data collected to date from these two Phase 3 studies will be included in the filing; and

Contemporaneously with the preparation of the NDA filing, Cingulate will conduct a Phase 1 fed/fast study, the study is expected to last approximately two to three weeks, with the results being included in the NDA filing.



“We are pleased with the FDA’s guidance and perspective regarding our pathway to a timely NDA filing, and we will proceed to complete all remaining requirements accordingly,” said Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer. “We also believe this communication provides additional go-to-market momentum as we continue to meet with potential partners for the outlicensing of CTx-1301 in the United States and abroad. Now that we have a clear path to submission, we look forward to engaging with key payer stakeholders to achieve maximum access and market penetration to benefit ADHD patients and their families.”

Cingulate has begun NDA preparation and expects to submit its filing in the first half of 2025.

Ann Childress, M.D., President, Center for Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine, Inc., and lead investigator of Cingulate’s CTx-1301 onset and duration study, stated, “The treatment effect size of CTx-1301 was remarkable given the current effect sizes observed in the marketplace. Many patients require longer duration of efficacy and must add a second, or booster, dose to ensure treatment effect over their entire active day. The patients I observed, once notified they were taking CTx-1301, have expressed a desire to remain on the medication after the trial concluded.”

“If approved,” Childress continued, “I believe CTx-1301 could potentially benefit the more than 60 percent of patients currently using immediate-release booster doses to extend the efficacy of their medications.”

Earlier this year, Cingulate presented results from the Phase 3 adult efficacy and safety study of CTx-1301 at the 2024 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) conference in Orlando, FL.

The results were previously presented at the 2023 Psych Congress, where a poster describing the data was selected as a finalist for the Psych Congress’s First Annual Poster Awards.

The Cingulate poster presented at APSARD provided additional insight regarding CTx-1301’s ADHD leading effect size. Effect size conveys clinical significance rather than statistical significance, is not reliant on sample size, and allows for comparison across trials. The poster presented may be viewed here.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., approximately 6.4 million children and adolescents (11 percent) aged under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, approximately 80 percent receive treatment, with 65-90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Adult ADHD prevalence is estimated at approximately 11 million patients (4.4 percent), almost double the size of the child and adolescent segment combined. However, only an estimated 20 percent receive treatment.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge continues to be providing patients with an entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, Oralogik™, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform, click here.

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com .

