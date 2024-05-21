Hennessey Reveals Performance Data for 850 Horsepower 2024 Mustang Dark Horse

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Production now under way of Hennessey supercharged 'H850' Mustang Dark Horse

New Mustang from Hennessey achieves 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and ¼ mile in 10.9 seconds

'H850' Mustang Dark Horse boasts 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque

Upgrade packages backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

Images – Hennessey H850 Mustang Dark Horse: DOWNLOAD

Video 1 – Supercharged H850 Dark Horse Mustang by Hennessey: WATCH

Video 2 – Dyno run and supercharged V8 sound – H850 Mustang Dark Horse: WATCH

SEALY, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has revealed performance data for its supercharged 'H850' Mustang Dark Horse, which is now in production at its Sealy HQ. Hennessey’s engineers have transformed the performance of America's iconic pony car with a 70 percent power upgrade, achieving 850 horsepower, alongside boosted torque of 650 lb-ft.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the performance version of the acclaimed 'S650' Mustang. The stock Dark Horse has a naturally aspirated Gen-4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8, to which Hennessey adds a high-performance supercharger, high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, plus Hennessey’s rigorously developed engine management system.

From the factory, Ford’s Dark Horse has 500 bhp and can hit 60 mph from stationary in 3.7 seconds, in 10-speed auto form. Hennessey’s uprated H850 Mustang hits the same speed in just 3.2 seconds. The standard Dark Horse completes the ¼ mile in 12 seconds at 118.4 mph. Hennessey betters this benchmark too, with the H850 auto achieving the same distance in 10.9 seconds at 133 mph.

John Hennessey, company Founder, and CEO: "Our supercharged H850 Mustang Dark Horse builds on Ford’s commitment to provide automotive enthusiasts with passion products like the snarling V8-powered S650 Mustang. We’re excited to unleash Hennessey’s passion for performance on America’s most iconic muscle car with all the sights, sounds, smells, and sensations that get our blood pumping!”

Hennessey’s enhancement to the stock Ford Mustang even eclipses the forthcoming $300,000 Ford Mustang GTD – the street-legal race car that boasts 800 horsepower. In comparison, Hennessey’s upgrade to the Dark Horse delivers serious bang for buck alongside supercar-like performance and the glory of a supercharged V8 soundtrack.

To complement its potent powerplant, Hennessey 'H850' Mustang owners can visually enhance their Dark Horse with optional Hennessey Heritage Graphics and forged performance wheels in gloss anthracite. Setting the Hennessey apart further, each model features Hennessey and H850 badging, Hennessey embroidered head rests, and a serial-numbered engine plaque.

The 'H850' Mustang Dark Horse is available in both automatic or 6-speed manual form with both variants backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Production of the new models is already under way at Hennessey’s Sealy, Texas HQ. Interested parties can find out more and place orders for global shipping through authorized Ford retailers, or with Hennessey directly at HennesseyPerformance.com, or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

Specifications: Hennessey H850 Mustang Dark Horse

POWER 850 bhp @ 7,250 rpm 650 lb-ft torque @ 4,900 rpm UPGRADES TO STANDARD 5.0-LITER V8 High-Performance Supercharger System High-Flow Air Induction Upgrade Upgraded Fuel Injectors Upgraded Fuel Pump HPE Engine Management Calibration OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning and Road Testing Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque Hennessey and H850 Exterior Badging Hennessey Embroidered Headrests 3-year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty OPTIONAL EXTRAS Performance Wheel Package Heritage Graphics (Black / Red / Silver / White)



Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

Images – Hennessey H850 Mustang Dark Horse: DOWNLOAD

Video 1 – Supercharged H850 Dark Horse Mustang by Hennessey: WATCH

Video 2 – Dyno run and supercharged V8 sound – H850 Mustang Dark Horse: WATCH

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 16,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Tuner School

Tuner School is a unique practical training and education program that works to equip students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Established in 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students. The varied curriculum covers the theoretical and practical insights to how to ‘Make Fast Cars Faster’ from the experienced Hennessey team.

Social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos are available at HennesseyMedia.com



