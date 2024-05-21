Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,023 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Nooristani Announces Breakthrough Solution for Combatting Acidosis

Discover the Hidden Dangers of Acidosis and How to Combat Them!

Santa Maria , May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Are you aware of the silent threat acidosis poses to your health? Acidosis, an imbalance in the body's pH levels, can lead to serious health issues if left unchecked. From respiratory to metabolic acidosis, this condition can manifest in various ways, causing symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, confusion, and even organ dysfunction says Dr. Nooristani and CEO of Balance7.

Understanding the symptoms and health implications of acidosis is crucial for timely intervention. Left untreated, acidosis can result in severe complications such as electrolyte imbalances, bone loss, and the worsening of underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney disease.

Intrigued? Click the link to learn more about the symptoms, risks, and an innovative solution that promises to restore your body's pH balance effectively.

Continue reading to protect your health and discover a game-changing solution


Attachment 


Holly Davidson
323 513 4804
Holly@iconnectyou.today
Dr. Nooristani, MD Announces Breakthrough Solution for Combatting Acidosis

Dr. Nooristani, MD Announces Breakthrough Solution for Combatting Acidosis

You just read:

Dr. Nooristani Announces Breakthrough Solution for Combatting Acidosis

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more