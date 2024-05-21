Dr. Nooristani Announces Breakthrough Solution for Combatting Acidosis

Discover the Hidden Dangers of Acidosis and How to Combat Them!

Santa Maria , May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Are you aware of the silent threat acidosis poses to your health? Acidosis, an imbalance in the body's pH levels, can lead to serious health issues if left unchecked. From respiratory to metabolic acidosis, this condition can manifest in various ways, causing symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, confusion, and even organ dysfunction says Dr. Nooristani and CEO of Balance7.

Understanding the symptoms and health implications of acidosis is crucial for timely intervention. Left untreated, acidosis can result in severe complications such as electrolyte imbalances, bone loss, and the worsening of underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney disease.

Understanding the symptoms and health implications of acidosis is crucial for timely intervention.







