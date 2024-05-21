Leisure Care Creates More Connected Lives for Residents with Nationwide Rollout of Rendever

The VR company and senior living operator are taking their four-year partnership to the next level with immersive virtual reality experiences for residents in dozens of Leisure Care communities

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company pioneering the future of aging through virtual reality (VR), today expands its partnership with Leisure Care , deploying Rendever to a total of 24 senior living communities nationwide, helping to create happier, healthier and more connected lives. Similarly to Rendever, Leisure Care is reimagining and reinventing the aging experience to ensure older adults have the most fulfilling, rewarding, and productive opportunities possible.



With the implementation of Rendever’s flagship resident engagement platform at Leisure Care communities, a world of endless possibilities opens up to residents. Leisure Care uses the VR technology to help its residents, particularly those with cognitive impairment, remember, rediscover, and reinvigorate their lives.

“Working with Rendever since 2020, we’ve seen firsthand how impactful this technology has been for our residents. Residents at our Rochester, New York, location, for example, have been immersing themselves in virtual reality experiences for the past few years. Virtual experiences like summiting Mount Everest, exploring Hawaii or Alaska, and interacting with animals have been extremely popular Rendever sessions for the group,” said Clint Fowler, Director of Resident Services at Leisure Care. “This expansion is a natural next step to build upon the momentum of our partnership, and we’re excited to bring the same opportunities to our other communities.”

Following a federally-funded clinical trial, the resident engagement platform confirmed reduced feelings of caregiver burden and social isolation among participants.

“Leisure Care is dedicated to improving the aging experience for all and it’s clear they recognize the significance and impact this technology is making on their seniors,” said Rendever Vice President of Partner Success David Stoller. “Rendever creates a technology-driven avenue to accessible and enjoyable daily experiences for many older adults. As we partner with Leisure Care in this incredible expansion, we look forward to seeing an even brighter future for older adults.”

Leisure Care will deploy Rendever to communities across the Western U.S. including California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, as well as the Eastern U.S. in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. For more information, please visit www.rendever.com and www.leisurecare.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Leisure Care

Bringing nearly 50 years of excellence and experience to senior living, Leisure Care provides activities and amenities that champion proactive wellness, inspire confidence, cultivate connections, and deliver delight. With independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities around the country, Leisure Care has the senior care you need for the life you want. Based in Seattle, Washington, Leisure Care was founded in 1976 and is one of the nation’s largest privately held retirement and assisted living companies. It owns, manages, develops, and consults in all facets of the senior living business. To learn more, please visit www.leisurecare.com .