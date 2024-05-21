Submit Release
NeurAxis to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference on May 30, 2024

CARMEL, Ind., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham11/nrxs/2139291. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

Contacts

Company
NeurAxis, Inc.
info@neuraxis.com

Investor Relations
Lytham Partners
Ben Shamsian
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com  

 


