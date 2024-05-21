LegalZoom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced that Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Jefferies Software Conference to be held May 29 – 30, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 29 th at 1:00 p.m. PT and will participate in meetings with investors that same day.



at 1:00 p.m. PT and will participate in meetings with investors that same day. The William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held June 4 – 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Management is scheduled to attend on Tuesday, June 4th and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



A live audio webcast and replay of the Jefferies Software Conference presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com.

