SolCyber and Carahsoft Forge Alliance to Expedite CMMC Compliance for Defense Contractors

Partnership Unveils Groundbreaking Initiative: A Managed Cybersecurity Program to Accelerate CMMC Certification for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB)

DALLAS and RESTON, Va., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolCyber and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking initiative: The CMMC Readiness Program. This comprehensive managed cybersecurity initiative is specifically designed to empower organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to streamline and stay ahead of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.



"Having served in various capacities within the national security and cybersecurity realm, I'm genuinely excited about the collaboration between SolCyber and Carahsoft,” said General Keith Alexander (Ret.) and SolCyber board director. “This initiative holds immense promise in empowering defense contractors with innovative solutions like the CMMC Readiness Program. It's a significant step towards bolstering our nation's cyber defense capabilities and ensuring the security of our critical infrastructure."

“The CMMC Readiness Program represents a major step forward in our commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity posture of organizations within the Defense Industrial Base,” said Scott McCrady, CEO at SolCyber. “We are confident that our partnership with Carahsoft will amplify the impact to the DIB, providing defense contractors with the tools they need to navigate the complex security landscape of CMMC certification."

In response to the escalating cyber threats faced by defense contractors, SolCyber has developed the Foundational Coverage GOV Edition service. This tailored approach to cybersecurity provides a robust solution, ensuring that organizations can meet a significant portion of CMMC requirements efficiently and effectively within the CMMC Readiness Program.

As the CMMC deadline approaches in 2026, businesses in the defense sector are confronted with a critical 12 to 18-month window to prepare for Level 2 certification. Urgency is paramount, as non-compliance with CMMC regulations could lead to exclusion from crucial Government contracts. Swift action is imperative to secure compliance and a competitive edge in a landscape where cybersecurity readiness is non-negotiable for sustained success.

Key Features of SolCyber’s Foundational Coverage GOV Edition services within the CMMC Readiness Program include:

Expert Guidance: SolCyber's team of cybersecurity experts will provide personalized support throughout the certification journey, assisting organizations in navigating the complexities of the CMMC framework.

"Carahsoft is excited to collaborate with SolCyber and our reseller partners on the launch of the CMMC Readiness Program,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “We are confident that this partnership will increase the cyber posture of the DIB, providing defense contractors with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of CMMC certification.”

SolCyber's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the SolCyber Carahsoft team at (844) 445-5688 or SolCyber@carahsoft.com; or read this blog post to learn more about how SolCyber recommends businesses prepare for CMMC 2.0 certification.

