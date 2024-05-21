HERE Technologies expands contract with the Homeland Infrastructure Foundation-Level Data program

HERE supports more than 5,000 participating partners and multiple federal agencies in support of emergency response through the HIFLD program.



May 21, 2024

Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, has been named again the data provider for the Homeland Infrastructure Foundation-Level Data (HIFLD) program. HIFLD supports more than 5,000 U.S. government credentialed participating partners and three lead federal agencies – including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Interior – with critical geospatial data to support community preparedness, resilience, research and more.

HERE has provided the authoritative map data for the HIFLD program for nearly 15 years. After a two-year evolution of the program, the U.S. government again selected HERE to provide the foundational map data for emergency responders and partners across federal, state, tribal and local agencies.

“This continues more than a decade of partnership between HERE and the HIFLD (formerly HSIP) mission supporting Homeland Security and the brave men and women in the emergency responder community across the U.S. and its territories,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, Senior Director of Public Sector Sales at HERE Technologies. “This mission critical function requires fresh and accurate transportation datasets to save and protect lives and property before, during and following natural disasters. We are honored to continue as a trusted and established data provider for this essential undertaking.”

HERE will provide Road and Road Networks, Points of Interest, Historic Traffic Information and Address Locations in support of the HIFLD mission.

Media Contact

Reed Findlay

+1 703 966 6284

Reed.findlay@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.