【Macao Courtesy Campaign】“Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series begins today for continuous enhancement of destination image and service quality

MACAU, May 21 - With the ongoing Macao Courtesy Campaign, the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series is jointly launched by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and MGM today (21 May) to enhance service quality in tourism and other related sectors and instill the spirit of hospitality in local residents and students, in parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification and reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Launch ceremony held today

The launch ceremony of the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality As Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series took place at MGM Cotai Theatre today (21 May). MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed in his remarks that following the “Macao Welcomes You” Training Programs for International Guests unveiled in February, it is with delight that MGTO once again collaborates with MGM to present the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality As Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series. Through themed seminars and a short video contest, the training series aims to propel Macao’s tourism industry towards more sustainable and high-quality development. He hopes that members of the travel trade can get equipped to offer greater hospitality to a diversity of visitors.

Themed seminar features renowned emcee

The “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series includes themed seminars and a short video contest.

After the launch ceremony, a themed seminar was hosted by renowned Hong Kong artist and emcee Mayanne Mak as the guest speaker. Under the theme of “Advancing professional qualities and etiquette knowledge as hospitable tourism ambassadors in Macao”, the seminar covered standards and application of etiquette and how to adapt to cultural differences, among other aspects, with the aim to upgrade participants’ etiquette competency and cross-cultural communication skills. Through case analysis, they were guided to contemplate and come up with solutions.

Short Video Contest for youth in the third quarter

In the third quarter of this year, the “Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest” will be held to bring young people closer to tourism, encourage creative productions and cultivate their sense of belonging towards Macao. The Contest opens to Macao students aged between 15 and 35. Coordinated by Macao New Chinese Youth Association, the Contest aims to bring out Macao’s unique glamour as a travel destination and promote the Macao Courtesy Campaign further through creative short videos.

Keen support of various entities

The launch ceremony of the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality As Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series was attended by Deputy Division Head of Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Yang Yi; MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong; President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng; representatives of various supporting entities; guest speaker Mayanne Mak; representatives of the tourism and related sectors, governmental departments, associations and social organizations of trade and commerce, education, neighborhoods, women, catering and transportation; as well as educators, teachers and students. There were close to 800 attendees in total.

The Training Series is jointly organized by MGTO and MGM with the support of over 30 supporting entities including governmental entities, academic institutions, organizations of the following sectors: hotels, catering businesses, small and medium enterprises, trade and commerce, neighborhoods, women and students.

Since its launch of the Macao Courtesy Campaign on 1 July 2023, MGTO has been collaborating with industry operators to organize related training opportunities for local industry professionals to strengthen their service quality. The “Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session was held to spread the message of “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” on campus. In the first quarter of 2024, the "Macao Courtesy Campaign” Online Learning Video for the General Public was released to inspire residents and tourism personnel to put courtesy into practice in life and at work, joining hands to optimize travelers’ experience in Macao.