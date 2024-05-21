Stall vendors in Red Market to resume business on 30 May as smooth progress was made on relocation

MACAU, May 21 - The reorganisation works of Red Market (Red Market) have been completed on time. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has continuously communicated with the stall vendors of Red Market and the various items of relocation work have been carried out in an orderly manner. According to the current progress, about 120 stall vendors will be arranged to relocate back to Red Market on 28 and 29 May and reopen their business to the public on 30 May. Furthermore, the hawkers surrounding the exterior of the Red Market will resume their business in the direction of “facing away from shops and facing the Red Market” and resume operation in their original locations in late May.

IAM convened a meeting on 20 May with Associação de Auxílio Mútuo de Vendilhões de Macau, Associação dos Comerciantes de Carne Verde Iong Hap Tong de Macau and Associação dos Comerciantes de Peixe Fresco de Macau about the arrangements for resuming business. In view of the ideal progress of the various items of relocation work, Red Market is well-positioned to officially reopen on 30 May. About 120 stalls selling seafood, fresh pork and beef, chilled products, vegetables and tofu and groceries will be relocated back to Red Market. To facilitate the stall vendors’ focus on relocation and organisation of the business equipment in their stalls, the temporary Red Market will operate until 28 May, and the relocation work will take place on 28 and 29 May. IAM has notified the relevant stall vendors about the timetable for relocation and resuming business so that they can make good preparations for resuming business.

IAM has launched a series of relocation arrangements in an orderly manner since the start of the year, including drawing lots for allocation of stalls in the Red Market, holding briefings about the relocation for vendors and arranging for vendors to have on-site observation and measurements. IAM has also continuously communicated and held discussions with stall vendors, provided them with guidelines and comments about the set-up and planning of their stalls and hastened the approval process of the relevant applications. Currently, the stall vendors have basically completed the early stage application procedures and the measurement, set-up and planning of their stalls. They have also completed the installation of electric and water meters and are gradually furnishing their stalls with tools and equipment for operation.

IAM has listened to the opinions and operation requirements of stall vendors selling different types of merchandise and replaced the facilities and equipment inside the different stalls, such as adding standardised stall signboards and integrated storage compartments above the stalls, expanding the display space of counters, adding power supply, waterproof sockets and waterproof lighting inside the stalls, as well as enhancing the drainage system and installing reinforced glass baffles in front of the counters of fish stalls to prevent water from splashing onto the public space. It is hoped to enhance the clean and tidy image of the market as well as the consumers’ shopping experience.

Reorganisation works of Red Market began in May 2022. Under the premise of balancing conservation and optimisation of the market, the reorganisation works included reconstruction of some structural columns and floor slabs to increase the durability and load-bearing capacity of the building. At the same time, all walls and floor tiles have been replaced; the ceilings have been renovated; the drainage network has been rebuilt; the entrances, exits and passages have been optimised; and the spatial layout and hardware and software of the stalls have been improved. Air-conditioners, barrier-free lifts and goods unloading platforms have been added and the lighting system has been optimised. The space in the public toilets and the ratio of male and female toilet cubicles have also been increased, so as to provide the public with a more comfortable shopping environment in the market.