China women's volleyball team arrives in Macao for Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 21 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 28 May (Tuesday) to 2 June (Sunday). The Chinese team, backed by the support of fans, arrives in Macao today (21 May) to prepare for the competition. The remaining teams, namely Brazil, Italy, Dominican Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Thailand and France will also arrive in Macao to fight for the best ranking in order to qualify for the finals.

The list of players in the Chinese women's volleyball team includes Zhu Ting, Yuan Xinyu、Diao Linyu, Gao Yi, Gong Xiangyu, Wang Yuanyuan, Zhang Changning, Wang Yunlu, Li Yingying, Zheng Yixin, Ding Xia, Ni Feifa, Wang Mengjie, Wu Mengjie, Zhuang Yusha and Wang Wenha. With a record of three wins and one loss in the Rio de Janeiro leg of the tournament, the Chinese team currently sits third-place in the standings and will face the Netherlands, Japan, Thailand and Italy from 29 May to 2 June to compete for the best ranking.

The entire tournament will take place from 14 May to 23 June, with preliminary (qualification) matches spanning three weeks from 14 May to 16 June in six cities, and Macao will host one of the legs in the second week. The finals will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 20 to 23 June.

Tickets on sale

Members of the public can buy tickets via Damai application and mini program, MacauTicket.com, or by telephone, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao until 7 p.m. on 27 May, or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Ticket discounts available for Macao residents, students and seniors on specific dates

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets from 28 to 30 May sold at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at Galaxy Arena during the event period, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

Those who wish to watch thrilling matches featuring leading women’s volleyball teams up-close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.