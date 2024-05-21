Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,031 in the last 365 days.

Armenian capital to host European Film Festival from 29 May to 7 June

As part of the Europe Day celebrations, the EU Delegation in Armenia is organising a European Film Festival.

The festival will run from 29 May to 7 June, in Yerevan at the Cinema House and at the theatre named after Henrik Malyan.

This year, the festival features 23 films from Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, France, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Finland, Malta, Denmark, and Armenia.

“Film screenings offer a wonderful opportunity to delve into European culture and explore the valuable ideas that the authors aim to share through their films,” the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a press release.

On 4 June, Mstislav Chernov’s documentary 20 Days in Mariupol will be screened as part of the festival. The film is made of photo and video footage of journalists who were trapped in the besieged city during the first days of the Russian attack on Mariupol. 20 Days in Mariupol won the Oscar for best documentary in 2024.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenian capital to host European Film Festival from 29 May to 7 June

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more