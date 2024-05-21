Armenian capital to host European Film Festival from 29 May to 7 June

As part of the Europe Day celebrations, the EU Delegation in Armenia is organising a European Film Festival.

The festival will run from 29 May to 7 June, in Yerevan at the Cinema House and at the theatre named after Henrik Malyan.

This year, the festival features 23 films from Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, France, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Finland, Malta, Denmark, and Armenia.

“Film screenings offer a wonderful opportunity to delve into European culture and explore the valuable ideas that the authors aim to share through their films,” the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a press release.

On 4 June, Mstislav Chernov’s documentary 20 Days in Mariupol will be screened as part of the festival. The film is made of photo and video footage of journalists who were trapped in the besieged city during the first days of the Russian attack on Mariupol. 20 Days in Mariupol won the Oscar for best documentary in 2024.

Find out more

Press release