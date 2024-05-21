EU and UNDP transfer mobile administrative service centre vehicles to six communities in Ukraine

On 16 May, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, transferred mobile administrative service centre (ASC) vehicles to six territorial communities in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts.

A mobile ASC is an office on wheels, fully equipped with essential infrastructure and communication facilities to support a professional team of administrators. It includes free internet access, heating, air conditioning, ventilation, electricity, built-in furniture, computers and office equipment.

Each mobile ASC is equipped with a convenient staircase and devices, which ensures comfortable access to services for elderly visitors and people with disabilities.

The initiative targets people who often face access challenges due to geographical isolation, including people with limited mobility. It is expected that the mobile ASCs will provide the same number of services as any stationary ASC in the community.

“In the middle of a full-scale war, it is important that people can receive administrative services quickly and conveniently. We are systematically working on digitising services and modernising the ASC network,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, said.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said the initiative contributes to “immediate recovery and reforms and lays the foundation for sustainable development and closer integration with EU standards and practices.”

