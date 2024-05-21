EU4Business: free study visit for the Spanish textile sector – open to Eastern Partner countries

The EU-funded ‘EU4Business: Connecting companies’ project invites SMEs operating in the textile sector and based in one of the countries of the EaP region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) to travel to the EU for a five-day experience designed to improve business opportunities and foster international collaboration.

The study tour is integrated into the international fashion exhibition MOMAD Madrid, which will take place from 12-16 September 2024.

During the trip, participants will actively participate in the fair as exhibitors, engage in B2B meetings with EU-based SMEs, and visit relevant local businesses. Participation is free of charge.

The deadline for applications is 16 June.

