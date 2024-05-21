Urban mobility: call for Ukrainian entities to establish CIVINET Secretariat in Ukraine

The EU-funded CIVITAS Initiative is extending its reach to Ukraine, launching a call for proposals to establish a CIVITAS National Network Ukraine Secretariat.

CIVITAS serves as a crucial platform for engagement with European and national transport policies, legislation, and funding. Its secretariat in Ukraine will help to strengthen links within the CIVITAS Community and promote further cooperation between Ukrainian and European cities.

Co-funded by the European Commission, and currently coordinated by CIVITAS MUSE (May 2023 – April 2027), CIVITAS is supporting cities to reduce harmful emissions and ensure smart and sustainable urban mobility is a reality for all. In doing so, it is making mobility a driving force behind the creation of the climate-neutral and resilient cities that Europe and its citizens need.

Under this call, private or semi-public entities from Ukraine are invited to submit a tangible plan to establish and host a CIVINET Secretariat in Ukraine, which will subsequently establish a CIVINET Ukraine. The maximum amount per application is €7,000.

The deadline for applications is 10 June 2024.

On 29 May, from 11:00-12:30, there will be a Q&A session. To take part, please fill in the online form.

