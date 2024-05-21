Navitas Drives High-power, High-reliability, Next-gen Power Semis for AI, EV, Industrial, Solar, and Energy Storage at PCIM 2024

Leading international exhibition highlights the latest gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies for the safest, most efficient, most reliable power for fast charging, power conversion and storage, motor drive, and more.

TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, invites visitors to experience “Planet Navitas” at PCIM 2024 (June 11th-13th) and see how industry-leading GaN and SiC solutions deliver optimal performance in a broad array of fast-growing markets and applications from 20 W to 20 MW.



Now in its 25th year, Nuremberg, Germany’s “Power, Control and Intelligent Motion” (PCIM) serves as the premier international meeting place for industry specialists and is renowned as the leading exhibition for power electronics and its applications.

Aligned with Navitas’ mission to “Electrify Our World™”, the “Planet Navitas” booth invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified EV transportation, AI data centers, industrial compressors, drives, and robotics plus renewable energy sourcing and storage. Each example highlights end-user benefits such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid independence, along with a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO 2 by 2050.

“PCIM is a key event in the power-electronics calendar,” says Alessandro Squeri, Navitas’ senior director for European sales. “Complementary GaNFast and GeneSiC portfolios, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support, accelerate customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC that makes up a $1.6B identified customer pipeline as part of a vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

Major technology updates and releases include GaNSafe™ – the world’s most-protected, most reliable, and highest-performance GaN power, Gen-4 GaNSense™ Half-Bridge ICs – the most integrated GaN devices, and Gen-3 Fast GeneSiC power FETs – for game-changing motor drive and energy-storage applications.

In addition to the exhibition, PCIM 2024 includes peer-review technical presentations, including:

11th June, 13:00 - 14:30, Hall 10.1

“Low-Cost High-Density 300 W / 20 V AC-DC Converter Enabled by GaN Power ICs”- Tom Ribarich, Sr. Director of Strategic Marketing, Navitas Semiconductor A low-cost 300 W high-density AC-to-DC converter has been designed and demonstrated to achieve >96% peak efficiency and 270 cc. The circuit topologies include a 2-phase interleaved PFC input stage, an LLC DC-DC stage, and a synchronous rectification output stage. The design includes GaN Power ICs and off-the-shelf controllers running at 300 kHz. This new design has resulted in a cased power density of 1.1 W/cc.



12th June, 15:30 - 17:00, Foyer

Evaluation of SiC Devices for Over 500 kHz Application Based on Buck Circuit - Minli Jia, Sr. Staff Applications Engineer, Navitas Semiconductor This paper selects three 1200 V SiC devices of similar specifications and different manufacturers for analysis and experimental research and designs a Buck converter with an output power of 3.6 kW and a switching frequency of 600 kHz. The efficiency and heat of three SiC types were tested under the same working conditions, and the results showed that the SiC with fast turn-off characteristics and low thermal resistance was more suitable for high-frequency converter applications.



PCIM takes place at Nürnberg Messe Karl-Schönleben-Str. Messeplatz 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany, with the exhibition running from June 11th – 13th, 2024. “Planet Navitas” is featured in Hall 9, booth #544.

To schedule a meeting with the Navitas team, email euro.sales@navitassemi.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

