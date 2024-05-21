Legendary Music Executive Jerry Greenberg & Joy Peters Partner With Brian J. Esposito, CEO Of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises And Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI), To Release ‘WHOLE LOTTA MUSIC’

Greenberg’s autobiography is co-authored with Dr. Joy Peters

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Jerry Greenberg, former President of Atlantic Records, ATCO Records, MGM/UA Music, MJJ Michael Jackson Music and SONY WTG Records, announces the release of his autobiography, “WHOLE LOTTA MUSIC,” co-authored with Dr. Joy Peters. Greenberg, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, is renowned as the "Father of the British Invasion Rock," and responsible for bringing iconic bands such as the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, ABBA, Foreigner, Genesis and Phil Collins to the U.S. His tenure at Atlantic Records saw his team produce Grammy winners, Hall of Fame rockstars, pop and R&B acts and numerous chart-topping EDM, disco and rap artists.

“WHOLE LOTTA MUSIC” features behind-the-scenes stories and photos of Greenberg with legendary bands and artists. The book also highlights Greenberg’s pivotal role in helping launch the first record labels of Richard Branson (Virgin), David Geffen (Asylum), Robert Stigwood (RSO Records) and Dr. Dre (Death Row), shaping the face of American music with multi-platinum record sales. Dr. Joy Peters, a native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, known as the "Hit Music Capital of the World," is a professional writer who co-wrote the autobiography. She has served as the chairman of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and on the Executive Advisory Committee.

Additionally, Dr. Peters owned health clinics in Muscle Shoals, Florence, Miami, and Beverly Hills for ten years, providing care to many music executives and celebrity artists. Her daughter, Summer Perry, also contributed music history research for the book. Jerry and Joy have partnered with Brian J. Esposito, CEO & Founder of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE) & CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI), recognized as one of "Top 100 Magazine's Top 100" people in real estate & Top Innovators & Entrepreneurs.

Esposito has launched several top celebrity brands and Fortune 500 companies, including the perfume and beauty lines of Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian, among others, while building one of his first companies, a full-service global beauty distribution, retail and e-tail company early on in his career. Today Esposito Intellectual Enterprises consists of 110+ entities, 200+ joint ventures and proudly operating in over 25 industries.

Esposito said: “Of all the work I do across so many wonderful industries, my progression and growth in the music industry will always be my favorite. Today is a monumental day for me to announce working with someone I highly admire and respect, an absolute idol of mine and someone the music and entertainment industry will always be indebted to, Mr. Jerry Greenberg. I know working alongside Mr. Greenberg and Dr. Peters we will accomplish one of the most successful book launches ever. These stories need to, and will be, known to music lovers everywhere and live on forever.”

"Partnering with Brian J. Esposito was like discovering an incredible new rock-star talent," said Jerry Greenberg. "I look forward to working with Brian on the launch of my new book ‘WHOLE LOTTA MUSIC.’ He can make our book campaign a hit because Esposito is a heavy hitter in the world of business and marketing, a top-10 CEO who will be an all-star promoting my book."

The partners are excited to share Jerry's fascinating story with readers everywhere. For more information, photos and interviews, please contact Joy, Brian or Jerry at wholelottamusicbook@gmail.com , brian@eie.rocks , +1 (305) 239-0665 or (256)-335-6238 Peters Entertainment & Publishing WholeLottaMusicbook.com HollywoodFilmProduction.com or PetersEntertainment.net .

About Esposito Intellectual Enterprise (EIE):

Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC (EIE) is a formidable and diverse holding company, transcending its origins as a beauty product supplier. Under the visionary leadership of Brian J. Esposito, a luminary recognized among the top 10 CEOs globally from 2020 to 2022, EIE has flourished into an expansive empire. With over 110 entities and 200+ joint ventures, our dynamic presence spans across 25+ diverse industries worldwide, including media, liquor, music, fashion, hospitality, aviation, aerospace, sea exploration, security tokens, oil & gas, mining, TV & film, technology and blockchain.

EIE is committed to integrity and meaningful relationships, collaborating with ethical partners to navigate business challenges with resilience. Our team, fortified by professional safeguards, drives success through strategic, symbiotic relationships across our multifaceted portfolio, fostering innovation and connectivity. Brian J. Esposito's exceptional leadership has been pivotal in EIE's growth. Recognized as one of the Top 100 People in Real Estate in 2021 and celebrated as one of the Top 100 Innovators and Entrepreneurs in 2022, his strategic acumen and innovative mindset have consistently built successful and financially robust companies and brands. His expertise extends across both private and public sectors, underscoring his prowess in creating impressive earnings and sustained profitability.

In Aug. 2023, Brian embarked on a new venture as the CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. ($DLMI), where he swiftly implemented a transformative strategy. His leadership surrounded the company with strategic industry icons as advisors, resulting in a tremendous increase in market capitalization, showcasing his extraordinary business acumen.

EIE's unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and strategic partnerships defines our legacy and drives our ongoing success.

For more information, visit www.eie.rocks .

