PodcastOne’s (Nasdaq: PODC) LADYGANG Podcast Presents the “You Never Forget Your First” Tour Presented by CLEARSTEM

LADYGANG Downloads Top 250 Million With Over 800 Episodes to Date





LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today the LADYGANG podcast presents the “You Never Forget Your First” tour presented by CLEARSTEM. With tour stops across North America, including cities such as New York, Boston, and Atlanta, LADYGANG, hosted by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, kick off their tour August 9, 2024 in Austin, Texas before wrapping up on the West Coast in December of this year.

You never forget your first, right? Get up close and personal with your very first podcast love: LADYGANG. Hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek bring their unfiltered and high energy show to your town, complete with good week bad week, freebies, giveaways, audience participation and some wild and crazy LadyGames. Come stumble through womanhood with the original chart-topping trio with over 250 million downloads, an E! series, and 2 best-selling books. Hear the never-before-heard stories we can only share with a live audience and leave feeling like you had your very first kiss all over again!

“Keltie, Becca and Jac have blazed a trail for women in podcasting. From their fan favorite podcast, their carefully curated brand partnerships and merch collections, their bestselling books and their original live LadyHangs, everything this trio set their minds to is a stellar success in no small part to the devotion of their listeners. Audiences are in for an evening of non-stop entertainment with this touring live show,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

“We are so proud that our claim to fame is being a lot of people’s “first” podcast and want to celebrate that in a big way with this tour. This tour is all about the memories our LADYGANG community have made over the past decade, and we are playing these intimate venues so we can get up close and personal with our gang. We are so excited to partner with the female founded skincare company CLEARSTEM to spoil our ladies at every stop with products that are 100% clean and contain no hormone disruptors!” said Knight, Tobin and Vanek.

VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show photo opps and meet and greet opportunities, as well as exclusive LADYGANG merchandise and CLEARSTEM skincare products. Tickets are on sale May 21, 2024 at 10am local time via www.THELADYGANG.com

For the latest tour information and the latest tour schedule please visit, www.theladygang.com/tour.

August 9, 2024 Austin, TX State Theater

August 10, 2024 Dallas, TX House of Blues

September 20, 2024 Chicago, IL The Den Theatre September 21, 2024 Boston, MA City Winery October 4, 2024 New York, NY Gramercy Theater October 5, 2024 Toronto, ON The Royal November 15, 2024 Nashville, TN City Winery November 16, 2024 Atlanta, GA

City Winery

*Additional Dates to Be Announced

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LADYGANG, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e547df-6367-4668-b66e-26d3cce0faf1